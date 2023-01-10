TAHLEQUAH - Jaylee Kindred's career game wasn't enough for the RiverHawks Saturday as Newman pulled away in the second half in a 66-61 setback.
Kindred shot 10-for-16 from the field and had a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds.
The sophomore also knocked down four blocks.
Typically sure-handed at the free-throw line, Northeastern State missed 12 of their 23 attempts, their most since Jan. 15, 2020, at Central Oklahoma (14 misses).
The RiverHawks led as many as eight points following an Aubrey Brown trey to start the second half. Newman countered with 13 unanswered points making the RiverHawks play from behind the rest of the way.
In the fourth quarter, NSU took a one-point advantage twice, but free throws plagued them in the final stanza missing 8-of-12 attempts.
"We're a pretty decent free throw shooting team, so it's really disappointing; I hate it for the girls," said head coach Fala Suiaunoa. "I know they wanted those to go in, but there was a difference at the line."
Brown and Courtney Lee both had ten points, with Ashya Harris adding a career-best eight off the bench.
Saturday's win snapped a four-game winning streak over Newman as the overall series moves to 6-2 in favor of NSU. The Jets shot 50 percent from the field and improved to 6-8 (3-6 MIAA).
Northeastern State slips to 5-8 (2-7 MIAA), and they will be on the road next to face Central Missouri on Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.