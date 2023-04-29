If you read my column last week you will know that I just moved to Oklahoma.
When moving here I did not know what to expect except for one thing; there would be plenty to do outdoors. With the Illinois River snaking through the outskirts of town, there would be plenty to do in Tahlequah.
Along the river, there are countless places floating places. While I will take advantage of those eventually this summer, I am most excited about the fishing in the area.
Fishing and I have been good friends for as long as I can remember. From fishing at the pond at my house to spending hours in the summer with my best friend fishing and I have never strayed too far from each other.
My passion for the sport comes from my old man Steve. Now my father liked to use fishing as a way to teach me life lessons.
One in particular sticks with me.
A former tournament fisherman himself Steve once told me the story of a guidance counselor who said he would never make a living tournament fishing.
While he did not make the Bassmaster Classic he used that statement to persistently motivate himself while tournament fishing.
By the time I was in high school, I fully caught the bug from my father and was officially hooked on tournament fishing. Since then it has been hard to find me on the weekend without a pole.
As an avid fisherman, I was very excited about the chance to come to a place with such a history of great lakes and other places to fish.
When I was researching Oklahoma’s fishing I stumbled upon an interesting development. I discovered a species of smallmouth bass that can only be found in the Little River drainage of the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
I was particularly interested in this since smallmouth is my favorite fish to target. Despite its smaller frame, the smallmouth bass is one of the strongest and toughest fish to target.
I have caught small-mouth bass that weighed just one pound and fight like a large-mouth bass that weighed three times the weight.
I have not had the chance to target this exclusive small mouth yet, but I will once the weather gets warm enough for creek fishing.
One of my goals, when I moved here, was to find the best fishing spots. While I have only fished at a private pond at a friend’s house I am hoping to find the local hot spots here soon (feel free to forward suggestions).
Along with the chance to find good spots to fish, I am also looking forward to the chance to cover the 2024 Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa.
I am being totally honest when I tell you that when Executive Editor Kim Poindexter told me I would have the chance to cover the Bassmaster Classic my decision was made on where my career would take me.
Since I began following the sport the Bassmaster Classic has been an event I have been hoping to one day go to. While to some it might seem like not a big deal since it is just a fishing tournament to me it is the pinnacle of one of the oldest sports known to man and something that I would consider one of the best events I have or will have covered.
During the classic, the best anglers from around the world make their way to one place and have a battle for a huge prize. Along with the best in the world duking it out for the title of the best, there is one of the biggest conferences for vendors.
During this time vendors debut new products, give instructional lectures, and have big sales on out-of-season fishing products.
Not only am I very excited about this but so is my father. When I told him that I was planning on heading to Tulsa for the event, he instantly started looking at hotels and flights almost a year in advance.
Along with covering high school and NSU athletics, one thing I want to bring to the Daily Press is a firm coverage of the outdoors. With it being such a big part of the culture and recreation here in Tahlequah it more than deserves its fair share of coverage.
If there is any outdoor activity you would like to see get coverage let me know through an email at jsermersheim@tahlequahdailypress.com
