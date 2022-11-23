COLUMN: I’m thankful for…

This is the Thanksgiving season, the time set aside for giving thanks for what we have, and for things we don’t have, which are things we’re glad we don’t have.
I suppose what I should mention first is that I’m thankful for sports. After all, sports have been an integral part of my life since the second day of seventh grade, and that was many years ago. The first day was at a new school for me. My parents had bought a farm outside Gravette, Arkansas, so we moved. That first day, I knew no one. I also found out my fifth-hour class, Spanish, was also when junior high sports – football at that time of year – practiced.
Day 2 I went to the office, dropped Spanish, and transferred to junior high sports. That evening I told my parents. That’s where my first sports-related thankfulness took place, although it was several days before they finally realized I was serious enough about it that I wasn’t going to do what they wanted me to do, and that was to transfer back. I’m thankful they finally accepted the fact that I intended to play sports, and they supported me from then on.
Through the years, opportunities came and went, including the opportunity to walk on and make the college basketball team, and for that I’m also thankful. I soon realized remaining on the team as a player meant I’d get to suit out, go with the team to all their games, and possibly never see the floor. After talking to the coach, I left the team as a player, but I’m thankful the coach needed a manager and I got the job. It paid 25 cents an hour, but it totaled about $30 a month, and I still was part of the team.
During that period, I also was given the chance to become the kicker for another college in the same town – without a scholarship, but also with a scholarship offer for the following year. Thank you, Lord, once again. The next part was very hard to be thankful for, but the Bible says to give thanks in everything. I blew out a knee playing a pick-up game on the front lawn of campus – the kicking leg, of course – and my leg was never the same. Looking back, I’m thankful for how things turned out. I’ll never know what might have happened had I been able to fulfill my dream of kicking for a college team.
As time progressed, I played adult recreational softball, baseball, and basketball, and even one season of semi-pro baseball, before toning things down to slow-pitch softball.
I started having kids of my own, and as they grew into the proper age groups, I began coaching them. Now, there’s something to be thankful for. If you ever have the chance to coach your own kids, I encourage it. However, always treat them as you would treat any other kid. Don’t play favorites, and don’t be extra hard on them.
One day I approached the local newspaper office and informed them a local softball team was going to state. I suggested it was a pretty big deal, and they should try to cover it. I was informed they had no one to do that, but since I was going to be there, if I wanted to do a writeup, they would publish it as a feature. I did, and although it wasn’t even close to AP style – or any other style for that matter – the powers that be at the paper offered me a job as sports editor. Wow, talk about being thankful. Here was a chance to do what I’d always wanted to do, go to games all the time, plus I’d get to write about them, and the best part, I’d get paid for doing it.
Through sports writing, I’m so thankful for the people I’ve come in contact with. I’ve met professional players in several sports, I’ve become good friends with a few well-known sports people, and most of all, I’ve met people like you, the readers, who attend the games, and if unable to attend, read about them in the paper. I am so blessed, and therefore, so thankful I have met you. I’m thankful for people, such as Boyce Davis, who 30 something years ago first offered me a sportswriting job, and for people at the Tahlequah Daily Press for allowing me to do what I love to do – write sports.
Sports have always been a very important part of life. The Apostle Paul in the Bible said to run the race, there’s track. He said to fight a good fight – that’s almost any team sport, as well as some individual sports. He said to finish the course; that’s about keeping on keeping on, regardless of what happens.
I’m thankful for sports, I’m thankful for the opportunity to follow and write about sports. I’m thankful for the people who fought for, and are still fighting for our freedom to play those sports. And, yes. I’m thankful for Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving dinner, and all the trimmings.
Gary Trembly is sports correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
