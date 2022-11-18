COLUMN: I write sports for money, other funny stuff

I’ve been asked several times why I write sports. Well, obviously it’s for the money.
When you quit laughing, let me explain. It’s not for the money at all. In fact, when everything is broken down, quite often a sports writer goes in the hole going to games, losing sleep, buying good nutritious fast food while on the road, and even sometimes a motel stay.
So if it’s not for the money, why do I do it? First, let me say if I didn’t get paid something, I probably wouldn’t be able to afford it. But I write sports for the same reason I umpire softball and baseball, and referee volleyball, football, and basketball: because I love it.
There’s just something about walking into a grocery store and having a young person say they remember you from when you umpired or refereed their high school games. When I walk into a gym somewhere, and several young athletes call me by name and say "hi," that sends happy bumps chasing up and down my spine.
A few short years ago, I ran into a mother who now has children playing high school sports. She told me she still has the pictures from the paper I took of her during her teenage rodeo days. A grandmother once sent a letter to the paper office, where I was sports editor at the time, addressed to me. Grandma said she had never been able to attend any of her grandkids’ sporting events, but she had numerous clippings when one or more of those grandkids’ names and/or photo was in the paper.
Just in the past two to three weeks, I’ve received numerous texts, emails, and even phone calls telling me how glad they were to see some of the younger athletes getting some attention and focus.
I’ll be honest: I wish I could attend every sporting event that took place, whether it be 5- to 6-year-olds playing T-ball, old men pitching horseshoes – does anyone still do that around here? – fishing tournaments, or older guys and gals acting like younger people in 3-on-3 basketball tournaments. Unfortunately, I can’t get to them all. If someone else sends me info and/or photos, though, I can definitely attempt to spin a yarn or two about it.
I especially love watching and writing about the kids. Just knowing they are being active, and not vegetating behind some video game, or out doing drugs or drinking, gives me hope for our nation, our state, our county, and our town. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose, but they always play, and they’re not playing for any shoe endorsement or soda pop; they’re playing because they love it.
Just a day or so ago, I saw a toddler trying his best to dribble a basketball that was almost as big as he was, but he was trying. I’ve seen high school athletes collapse on the field in tears after a devastating loss. I understand that completely. More than once, I’ve left after a game I was covering, went back to my office, and cried. That’s how deeply I care about these young athletes. I’ve also seen players from winning teams go to players from losing teams, and not just shake their hands, but hug them.
That’s why I do what I do. That’s why I love doing it.
There’s an old country music song that talks about various aspects of country music, then the singer asks, “So, what do I like about country music? Every danged thing, ‘cause I like ‘er all.”
Yep, I like ‘er all, too, and as long as I’m able, and someone will let me, I’ll continue to travel to faraway places, get home late at night, only to have to knock out another story before I go to bed, and eat fast food with one hand while driving with the other.
Money-wise, I’ll never get rich from a sports writer’s pay, but trust me, when these kids I don’t even know their names call out to me, when total strangers passing by say they really enjoyed such and such an article, I’m rich beyond anything money can buy.
Gary Trembly is a sports correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press, and also contributes to the weekly Faith page.
