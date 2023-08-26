Around this time of the year, there is only one thing on people’s minds: football.
And by the time you are reading this, it has officially started [look to the right for the Hulbert gamer]. By this time next week, every area team will have completed week one and are gearing up for their week two showdowns.
It is almost time for everyone to file out to their favorite stadium ready to watch their favorite teams, eat their favorite stadium snack, and cheer on a win.
Even though football is front and center on everyone’s minds, that does not mean other sports should be overlooked. While football teams across the area have been gearing up for the season to start, other sports have been in full gear for a couple of weeks now.
Fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and cross country are now all in full gear. Teams all across the board have been impressing early.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers softball team has been impressive thus far this season. Going into the year head coach Chris Ray noted that his goal was to keep his team above .500 throughout the season. As it stands the Tigers are 9-5-1 on the season, thanks to some strong offense and Riley Dotson coming into her own as a starting pitcher.
Likewise, the Tigers’ cross-country team has performed well in two showings this season. At the Early Tiger Invite this week the Tigers had three runners finish in the top three Trae Baker [first], Jacob Tiger [third], and McKenna Hood [fourth]. There are high expectations for that team, mainly from Baker himself, to win or at least make the State Championship.
The volleyball teams in the area have also been very solid this season. I have had the chance to see all three local teams so far this season and have seen some very competitive games. I was lucky enough to see a pair of Cherokee County match-ups in THS vs. Hulbert and HHS vs. Sequoyah. Both games were highly competitive with no team looking better than the other.
Teams are starting to move into district play making the games more important and games are getting more competitive.
While obviously, football is a very important sport around Tahlequah, you can only get your fill once a week, but there are plenty of other ways to get your sports fill.
After the Riders get their start on the field, the rest of the teams begin their season. Northeastern State gets its start on Thursday, Aug. 31. Once the RiverHawks football team hits the field the rest of NSU’s fall sports begin. On Friday, Sept. 1 the rest of the teams in the area open the season.
Just a reminder after today, my columns will be coming out on Mondays so I can editorialize the weekend’s games.
My column will stay on that day for the whole football season. Once basketball season rolls around it will likely be changed again, but that is a conversation for another day.
