On Friday, March 31, The Metro Lakes Conference honored its superb girls' basketball All-Conference team.
One of the best teams in the area, the Tahlequah Tigers, was well-represented on the list.
Leading the charge was Player of the Year Kori Rainwater. The junior proved to be a driving force on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
This season Rainwater averaged a double-double for the season averaging 15.8 points per game while leading the conference with 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and 73% from the free throw line.
"Kori had a fantastic season for us," said Head Coach David Qualls. "It's not easy to average a double-double, and her doing it in our conference and at the large school level speaks volumes for her as a player."
Rainwater set a school record in January after pulling down 20 rebounds.
Qualls joined Rainwater in the awards department, earning Coach of the Year honors. In eight seasons as head coach Qualls has brought home the award in four years after leading the Tigers to the State Quarterfinals.
"It is always pretty humbling," said Qualls. "It is always an honor to be recognized. We have some of the best coaches in 5A at the conference.
Besides Qualls and Rainwater, five other Tigers were honored by the conference Friday.
Even though junior Jadyn Buttery only appeared in 15 games for the Tigers before hurting her knee, she still earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Averaging 16.2 ppg, Buttery led THS in points per game this season.
"Jadyn played 15 games for us this season before injuring her knee, but she still had an outstanding season," said Qualls. Everyone in the conference understood the impact she had on us on both ends of the floor. I'm excited for her return next season."
Junior Madi Matthews took the next step this season earning recognition on the All-Conference second team. Last season Matthews averaged 14 ppg.
"Madi had some huge games for us this season," said Qualls. "You never questioned her effort or tenacity. I received several complaints from opposing coaches bout how much she has improved as a player over the past year. She has always been a plus three-point shooter for us."
A trio of other players was named to the honorable mention team. Tayln Dick, Jersey Retzloff, and Paisley Qualls all earned a team on the All-Conference Honorable Mention team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.