Recently I have been waking up and one thing has been consuming my thoughts; football season.
Year in and year out around this time I really begin pining for the start of the NFL, NCAA, and high school football seasons. While firstly I am a baseball fan at heart, there is nothing that can beat the Friday through Sunday spectacle that is football.
I always did not appreciate football, I would usually get distracted watching my favorite team, the Green Bay Packers, on defense. That all changed once I went to college and had the chance to cover Illinois State.
I’m not entirely sure why the switch happened, but it clicked somewhere around the end of my first season covering football. Sitting up in the press box or on the sidelines opened my eyes to what I was truly watching. For the first time in my life, I was able to watch a football game and understand it the same way I could baseball or basketball.
Another thing that covering ISU opened up to me was the defensive side of football. While I could appreciate the high-flying attack of Aaron Rodgers, or the destructive running of Marshawn Lynch I never truly appreciated what was happening on the other side of the ball. Maybe it was because I was talking to players and coaches gaining a new insight into the game or maybe I had just never paid proper attention to the sport. For the first time, I was seeing how the defensive line’s attack set up the backfield and vice versa. Once I was able to appreciate football to its fullest it was over.
By the time football season starts in August, it will be nearly two years since I have covered a football game and I am looking forward to the abundant chances I will have. Cherokee County boasts a five-team slate that includes Tahlequah, Hulbert, Sequoyah, Keys, and Northeastern State University. With teams from 2A at the high school level all the way up to NCAA Division II there is a variety of skill levels and talent to cover.
There is something about football that the other two major sports just don’t have. While MLB and NBA teams are playing multiple times a week, football has shaped itself into being a weekly spectacle. Like the gladiators in Ancient Rome if you miss a football game you are missing the weekly spectacle and will have to wait another seven days before seeing your team on the field again.
As the days count down I get more and more excited for the opportunity to cover football once again. From the crack of the pads as the offensive linemen clash with the defensive line, to the smell of concession stand popcorn, to the sound of the crowd after a big play nothing can beat spending a cool fall night on the gridiron.
I have heard a lot since I moved to Oklahoma that here it is football first and everything else second, and I am ready to see that every Friday night.
Here in a couple of weeks, it will be football season for me. While I may be starting earlier than most teams and I am not putting on pads or cleats, my staff and I will begin working on our yearly football preview. This magazine will get you ready for football season with previews and features about all five area teams.
This process will begin for me in less than a month and will be in the reader's hands by the middle of August.
