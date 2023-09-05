One of my all-time favorite expressions is “This ain’t my first rodeo,” but this weekend I can say that it was my first rodeo in a couple of aspects. Last week I had my first full week of Oklahoma football, while this weekend I got to experience the Cherokee National Holiday and stickball [more on that later] for the first time.
While football technically kicked off with Northeastern State, I want to talk about the barn burner that was Tahlequah’s opening game. There was not a second to take a breath in the Tigers 41-38 loss to Salpulpa. The game was electric from the kick-off to the slightly confusing ending that never was given much of an explanation.
Despite the loss, the Tigers played a mostly clean game that saw more than one exciting action. Quarterback Cash McAlvain was dotting the ball all over the field to his receivers. On the topic of the Tigers’ receivers: they were on fire Friday, Sept. 1. With a tough defense from the Chieftains, McAlvain was forced to throw up a couple of 50-50 balls that THS reeled in on multiple occasions.
One of the highlights of the game, in my eyes, was the big hook and ladder that saw Race Stopp catch the ball from McAlvain and then pitch it to Brayden Northington. Once the ball was in his hands, Northington weaved his way to the end zone from near the 50-yard line.
After halftime the excitement continued, whenever the Chieftains looked like they were going to string a couple of drives together, the Tigers would curb their momentum.
Twice the Tigers responded to a pair of SHS scores to retake the lead on a couple of occasions. Even the ending was exciting even though I am sure many Tiger fans are not pleased. With two minutes left, THS retook the lead, but it would not last long as SHS running back Marco Smith punched it into the end zone to secure the win.
Saturday, I had the chance to cover stickball for the first time. Since I joined the Daily Press, I have been hearing about how exciting stickball is, and I feel like I was lied to. While everyone talked about how good the sport is, no one truly captured how captivating the sport truly is. Even though it was a social game, no one out there held back.
From the start of the women’s game, I could see why this was such a captivating sport. Despite being there to take pictures, I admittedly was captivated by the sport and just watched the first five minutes without turning my camera on.
The games were fast paced, aggressive, and competive leading to a very enjoyable night for all that went out.
Before I went out to the games, I was impressed with the skill displayed in the stickball shootout. At one point a competitor was hitting the scoring pole one shot after another.
As someone who is foreign to stickball, this was a very impressive first introduction to the finnesse possible in a game.
After going through the pictures I was even more pleased with how the event turned out. Despite a long day, if I had the chance I would go out and do it again in a heartbeat.
