A couple of days ago I got an unexpected email from one Don Vieth from Northeastern State saying that Sonny Golloway was going to be announced as Northeastern State’s newest head coach.
I was shocked by this news firstly because it had been under tight wraps that James Cullinane left the program,which probably explains why he stopped responding to my texts. But secondly, and more importantly, I was floored that Golloway was coming to NSU.
For those of you that do not know, Golloway got his start over 30 years ago as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners for several seasons before taking his first head coaching job at Oral Roberts in Tulsa. Golloway won a National Championship in 1995.
Golloway excelled during his time with ORU, turning them into a credible high mid-major threat.
During that time, Golloway led the Golden Eagles to six Mid-Continenet Conference Championships over eight years earning trips to the NCAA Tournament in each of those six seasons. Golloway also won four MCC Coach of the Year Awards over that span.
That out-of-this-world run led to a return as an assistant with the Sooners, but would soon be named the top dog.
Over nine years with the Sooners, he led them back to the College World Series for the first time since 1995, made multiple NCAA Super Regional Appearances, and won a Big-12 Championship in 2013.
Golloway then left the Sooners for a rocky stint with Auburn University that lasted just two seasons, the less said about that murky situation the better.
After short stints as a high school coach and at East Central University, Golloway now heads to NSU looking to see if he can rekindle the magic from his days in Tulsa. With a roster that almost made a run in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Tournament with a first-year head coach, imagine what they could do with a coach with the pedigree.
That talented roster was one of the reasons it was so easy for Golloway to make the jump from ECU to NSU.
Nothing against Cullinane in the least bit, I thought he did a great job in his first year leading any program.
But Golloway has been in the game long enough to know what to say and what to do to get the most out of his team every single game.
During his introductory press conference, it was clear that Golloway was looking forward to the opportunity at hand.
He knows that it is not quite the same as the D-I level, but it also presents an interesting recruiting advantage compared to fellow MIAA teams. The Golloway signing instantly puts credibility behind the RiverHawks program. There is not another coach that has seen the frontline at the level that Golloway has.
Another advantage that Golloway holds is his team orientation approach. Sizemore is all about relationships within the world of baseball. That includes if you are on his team or not. He shared a story about playing NSU last season and talking to the starting pitcher after the game.
Naturally, he could not help but give pointers, which prompted the pitcher to ask why he would help an opposing player.
Golloway answer was simple; he just wanted to help the next generation of talent, even if they are not on his team.
Golloway has already shown he is ready to work and is not hesitant to put in the work after his first press conference. Coming into this job, Golloway knew that there would be a lot of hurdles he was not used to at other locations.
It will be no walk in the park for Golloway come conference play. The MIAA is one of the most closely contested D-II conferences.
Come fall we will get the first taste of action of the RiverHawks under Golloways wings, so time will tell if he lives up to the hype or if he is just another name in the head coaching mix in the MIAA.
