There are a couple of things that I really appreciate in the sports world that might not get the recognition it deserves; horse racing and minor-league baseball.
This past weekend I had the chance to go to both events in Tulsa. The horse races were without a doubt the highlight of the weekend. I grew up with horses but never really appreciate them as much as watching the ponies run. Maybe it is just that I appreciate the athletic feats of the horse more than the rodeo or English dressage shows.
Some people might not see the appeal of going to horse racing, the races are generally short compared to other sporting events with the horses getting in the gates and taking off, but it is a lot more than that.
There is a process to watching the horse races. You have to show up get a program for the races, then immediately head to the paddock to see how the horses in the next race look. Based on what horse you think is the best you then head to the teller and place your bets. Usually, I pick my horse based on if I like their name or think they are a good-looking horse; I know not quite the best betting mentality.
Usually around this time, the trumpets start blaring and you have to find your spot on the rail for the race. Once the horses and jockeys are all settled, you wait for the go and quick as a whip they are thundering down the track vying to inch ahead of the competition. Once across the finish line you either run to the winner’s circle to celebrate your win or trudge down there to see what horse bested your stead.
Then when it is all done you do it again and again for about 10 more races.
While this sounds monotonous, watching a horse come from a slow start out of the gate to win by the halfway mark is one of the most exciting things in sports.
Once my trip to the race track was over, the next visit was to the Tulsa Drillers game. While the stadium was fairly empty for the Sunday-Afternoon game, the energy level was unexpectedly high. Minor league baseball games give you almost all the good things about going to an MLB game, without the cost. There is still good baseball to be played albeit at a lower level, but you are more likely than not going to get a closer seat to the action.
For a baseball head like myself, minor league games give you a chance to glimpse into the future of the MLB. While these players have not cracked the big league roster yet, you will have the chance to see MLB teams’ stars of tomorrow.
And of course one of the biggest appeals of minor league baseball is watching the absurd middle-inning promotional games that fans volunteer for. A personal favorite of mine is the chicken rescue that the Drillers hosted last weekend.
A kid dressed up in a chicken suit and his family had to get him off the ground and carry the kid across the field. I mean where will you find low-brow entertainment like this besides a minor league baseball game?
Another good example that comes to mind of minor league baseball’s entertainment is in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Before the game, a visiting player would be branded as the ‘strike-out beer batter.’ Every time that batter would come to the plate, the crowd would join together to chant ‘Strike him out, half-priced beer, let’s go frogs.’ There are simply very few places where you can find an atmosphere like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.