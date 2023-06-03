Going into the MLB season the league was looking to make some mass changes to their rules. While they seem small the changes are showing impacts already.
Now after two months into the season, we can see how the changes have affected the day-to-day play. The new rules were put into place to speed up the game and promote more stolen bases across the league. A pitch clock, only two throw overs to try and pick off base runners, and wider bases are the most relevant rules that are being implemented in 2023.
So far through the first several months, there are several apparent ups and downs.
So far the league has accomplished their goal. Games are shorter and stolen bases are up.
I for one have no issues with the rules surrounding stolen bases. The repeated pick-offs and staredowns over to the bag have limited the thievery on the base paths in recent years. The rule changes have brought the number of stolen base attempts up by around 40% from last season according to baseball reference.
Stealing a base is one of the most exciting plays to see played out in front of your eyes. It has felt like decades since the days of Lou Brock and Ricky Henderson stealing 80-plus bags in a season. We once again might see a maestro on the base paths thanks to these new rules. Through 57 games, Oakland’s Esteury Ruiz leads the league with 28 stolen bases. Over a full 162-game schedule that would roughly be 80 stolen bases in a season, something MLB fans have not seen since Henderson and Vince Coleman each passed the plateau.
While I have been a fan of the rules surrounding stolen bases, the other rules I am still against.
The notion of MLB wanting to shorten games is simply one I have never understood. By their logic, more people will watch games if they are shorter, but in my eyes, they are going against their core fan base. It is no secret that baseball is far from its heights as being America’s pastime. And while I give them a hand for trying something to get back into that spot, shortening the game is not going to get them back to the heights of the sporting world they once experienced.
The time it takes to play a game is not the problem with the MLB. NBA games last nearly the same time and NFL games go longer than MLB games. The issue is not that the games are too long the problem is that the MLB has done practically nothing to bring the sport into the next generation. While the NFL and NBA elevate their stars to a national level, the MLB simply has not done the same since the steroid-era with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa. While the NBA and the NFL have started leaning into celebrations, customs cleats, and overall eccentric personalities those in the MLB shun these elaborate presentations and it is hurting them.
Name one person from the MLB that lives up to the marketing and star power of LeBron James, or Tom Brady.
You just really can’t. The best player in the game right now, Mike Trout, rarely gets the recognition he deserves despite being one of the most consistent, dominant players in the league.
While shortening games is cool and all and it might make baseball more watchable on television it is kind of ruining what really makes baseball; the in-person experience.
Ask anybody and more times than not they will tell you baseball is better to watch in person. And bringing in fans is a tried and true money maker. Anywhere from two million to three million fans attend a game at one ballpark in any given season leading to food, beer, and merchandising sales.
Cutting the games down not only might make a fan not want to come to the game, but it also hurts the teams’ revenue stream for those fans that come to games. With games down nearly 30 minutes from 2022, those numbers begin to add up and MLB teams are missing out on that sales opportunity.
Besides that, the MLB has accomplished what it intended to with these rule changes, for better or worse.
