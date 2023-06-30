Tune into any NFL game and you will be sure to see some sort of gambling company working with or advertising with not only the TV station but the NFL. Whether it is Fanduel, Barstool Sports Book or BetMGM you cannot avoid some bloke yelling at you to start gambling when you watch the NFL.
In between plays of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, you will be berated with ads trying to trap people into what can be an evil vice. You will hear about special deals and “free money” to get you hooked on gambling. Now do not get it wrong I like gambling as much as the next fella, but the NFL is being hypocritical.
While they are fine raking in the profits that come with legalized sports betting on the other side of things the NFL is handing out massive season-long suspensions when a player is caught gambling on games. Once again I will not advocate a player gambling on a game, it can lead to them throwing the game or making bad calls because they have money on the game but the NFL is giving out career-changing penalties when a player partakes in an industry that they so whole heartily support.
The NFL had been fairly clean when it came to gambling allegations. There was no Pete Rose situation until last season when then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was popped. He was given an indefinite suspension and at this point has been reinstated for the upcoming season.
Now the NFL is caught up in the second gambling controversy in as many years.
The Indianapolis Colts Isaiah Rodgers ad Rashod Berry along with free agent Demetrius Taylor were handed out indefinite suspensions through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games. A fourth player, Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the Tennessee Titans for the first six games of the season for betting on non-NFL related sports betting at team facilities.
These suspensions come with more than just sitting out the season for Berry and Rodgers. After the suspension was announced Colts owner Jim Irsay released the pair making them free agents. Not only does this not guarantee them a team after the suspension is over but it actually delays the suspension since they are not on an official roster.
For a league that is so heavily focused on telling us the good of sports gambling to turn around and ruin players’ careers is completely two-faced. When gambling was illegal and the NFL was not advertising for it these suspensions made sense, they lined up with the core thought process on gambling. I am not saying do not punish these players but there are players out there actively taking steroids that have been given lighter suspensions. Even Deshaun Watson’s suspension after his sexual assault case did not even span a year.
The NFL is trying to have both sides of the coin. The NFL is trying to be the moral police while actually being a part of the problem.
In my eyes, the way to handle it is similar to how performance-enhancing drug suspensions are handed out. The first time someone breaks the rule they are handed a suspension around half the season. If they do it again it is a full season and after a third, they are out of the league.
With how the NFL and America’s view on gambling is changing it is time to change some of their policies. It is just a matter of time before a generational talent gets caught up going down the long road for the NFL to have its very own Pete Rose situation on its hands.
