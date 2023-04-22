Almost a month ago I set out on a nearly nine-hour journey.
While I knew my destination I did not know what to expect once I got there. The place I’m referring to is of course Tahlequah.
At the end of March, I left my hometown of Danville, Illinois fresh out of college looking for a new opportunity here covering sports.
Through the first three weeks and change, I can say my expectations have not only been met but exceeded.
Moving nine hours, and three states over, I was not entirely sure what to expect. But after my short time here I can say one thing for certain, Tahlequah cares about their sports.
Over the past four years, I have not had the chance to cover high school sports and admittedly I was nervous to get back into this realm. In Illinois, people simply do not care about high school like they do pro sports; that is not the case in Oklahoma.
In my short time here I have had more community input at the Daily Press than I have had in any other position. Readers have called and given great story ideas, pointed to what they wanted coverage, and pointed out our coverage to teams or players that might not be getting the proper recognition.
As I said I have not been here for very long, but I have been extremely impressed with the level of high school sports in the area. Through the first month, I have been able to see some competitive baseball and softball. On top of that, I have had the chance to work on some of the most interesting feature stories I have had the chance to write. From talking to Player of the Years in Kori Rainwater and Hayden Smith to local boxer Brandon Eagle, I have had plenty of interesting stories to work on in my first three weeks on the job.
While what I have covered has been more than great sports, I am truly looking forward to what is to come. Even though we are four months away from the start of the season, I am already greatly looking forward to the chance to cover this area’s football teams. I mean come on everyone knows that Oklahoma does high school football better than nearly every other state.
Even looking past football, the most exciting sport might be high school basketball. With all eight area teams making at least the first round of the State Tournament this past season there is no shortage of talent on the hardwood.
After talking to Rainwater and Smith it is apparent that the talent of competition is elite despite Tahlequah’s unassuming nature.
On top of the great high school athletics, I was pleasantly surprised to learn Cherokee County is a hotbed for producing future major league talent. Ryan Helsely and Adrian Houser have all had successful, stable careers since they were drafted. MLB journeyman Archie Bradley is out of nearby Muskogee. After learning about this I am hoping to get the chance to interview all three players for our readers.
Through the first handful of weeks, I can’t but help feel welcomed by coaches, fans, and athletic directors alike. Thanks to all who have had to deal with me thus far and I am looking forward to getting a chance to connect with all of you whether it is on the court, the pitch, or the sidelines.
