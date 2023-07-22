In just a few days the 2023 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association football season will kick off in full swing.
On Tuesday, July 25 the MIAA will hold its media day where coaches and student-athletes will address the media for the first time. A little over a week later, Northeastern State players report on Thursday, August 3.
For me that marks somewhat of a milestone for me at the Press; my first football season in Oklahoma. After last season’s 1-10 season the RiverHawks have a lot of work to put in if they want to climb the ranks of the MIAA. Admittedly I have not seen any game tape from last season, so it might not be my place to say that they have a lot of room to grow. But after talking to Head Coach J.J. Eckert, I think they are on the right track.
Looking at the RiverHawks’ roster last season there is a huge problem that pops up; there were just 14 upperclassmen on the roster. This season is drastically different for Eckert, with over 40 upperclassmen rostered.
Eckert thinks this will make a difference after last year’s down season.
“Anytime you have an older football team it makes it an easier process,” said Eckert. “They have been in the weight room and the program for the duration. We want to continue developing a team that is a family.”
This year’s older group has led to the strongest group of players Eckert has seen at NSU. This year’s 38 members of the 1000-pound club are the most NSU’s head coach has seen on his roster.
“I think that was the biggest area we had to improve,” said Eckert. “I think we were able to address those things. We also talked a lot about finishing and playing a 60-minute football game.”
While the RiverHawks are off to a healthy start with a good offseason of lifting, there is still work to be done to improve last season’s single-win campaign.
Last season the RiverHawks were bluntly not good defensively. NSU was outscored by a combined 219 last season. That translates to allowing teams to score an average of 33.6 points per game while only averaging only 13.7 ppg on the offensive side of the ball.
Eckert noted that a problem in the past was opening up against a more athletic offense leading to a slow start.
“I think the biggest one is making sure we are in shape,” said Eckert.
“In the past, we have opened up to fast-tempo offenses. This year will be a little different but it is still staying in shape and being healthy.”
The RiverHawks will see their first trial on Thursday, August 29 against Emporia State at home.
With an older and stronger team, NSU should have a brighter season than last year.
