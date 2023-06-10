Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.