I am tired of hearing something around town. People constantly are saying that the skate park is not a good place for kids to spend their time.
I am always hearing how it is a dangerous, how everyone goes out there to fight or do drugs. Now granted I am not going to act like that never happens there because that would be wrong, but it is not a place that you drive by and it is a guarantee that it is happening.
Usually when I drive by I see kids or young adults doing tricks, skating around, playing skate, or just talking with their friends.
I cannot pinpoint what has earned the skate park this rough reputation. Maybe it comes from its underground punk image, maybe it is just because it does not compete with the NBA or NFL at a national level. In my eyes the skate park should be viewed as a good thing. For one it gives kids an outlet that takes them away from fighting, drinking, and doing drugs at a young age.
Not only does it get kids out of the house and with friends, but it’s also a good athletic outlet for everyone. Coming from someone that has played nearly every sport, skateboarding has been not only a physical challenge but a metal challenge. Over three years of trying to get good at it and I have made almost minimal progress only nailing the most simple tricks.
Skating has begun to get some traction not only nationally but worldwide. After years of success at the X-games, skateboarding was added to the 2020 Olympics for the first time, and was a roaring success. With the recognition it would be fair to assume that skating would start to get more love, but unfortunately I am not sure that is the case.
I will not go as far as to say that the town is working against the skate park, but it does not seem to have many people advocating for it either. Those locally in the industry for sure give the sport its flowers, but a lot of people act as those it is a hinderance and that it is unsafe.
The area has multiple homegrown business owners who have started their own brands and have looked to get skating on the board in Tahlequah. Juveniall skate boards and Avenue Skate Shop were both started by locals.
While I know it will be hard to change the minds of those who think it is unsafe, I would say just give the sport a chance in one simple way. Go out to the skate park in Tahlequah on June 26 and head out to Skate Jam and watch the amazing competition. Watch the locals try out their best tricks, but more importantly look at the sense of community skating provides.
That is really what is most important about skating. Unlike a lot of other sports that are centered around competition and being better than the athlete across from you, skating is about supporting and elevating each other to improve. Even the worst skater will get encouragement from their friends and tips on how to get better.
Really I think this sense of community was built because of the lack of respect from those outside of it because if they do not have each other’s backs then they would not have anyone in their corners.
