Let’s do a short exercise for a second.
Think about Tahlequah football’s season, and the first thing that comes to mind is that they are 0-3. Well, let’s forget that for a quick second and look past the record, and think about the play for a second. Sure the play has not been perfect and something is still missing for sure, but there have been plenty of good flashes from the Tigers.
Each game has shown at least one reason for hope for THS fans. In game one the passing game was on fire. Quarterback Cash McAlvain was airing the ball out to Brayden Northington, Beckett Robinson, Race Stopp, and others.
In game two, THS’s running game looked good with Darryn Spahr finding the end zone twice. In the most recent showing against Sallisaw, the defense was playing very well in the first half.
While there have been flashes in the pan for the Tigers, there seems to be one common theme in each game; a poor second half. Against Sapulpa, the Tigers let a big first-half lead slip away. Down just one point in game two against Wagoner, the Tigers did not come out of halftime well and crumbled. Against the Black Diamonds, the Tigers held a narrow lead, but could not maintain the strong defensive play from the first half.
During the first half of games, the Tigers have been good about responding to their foes, either through scoring themselves, or having a good defensive stop. This was shown in all three games, with the Tigers picking up a couple of key scores against the Chieftains to stop rallies.
This was shown against WHS when Spahr responded to scores with his two touchdowns. This was shown against the Black Diamonds as the defense responded to a blocked punt and an interception with big stops.
While the first half of games has shown the signs of responding that is needed for any team, the second half needs to see the same shades of the fight out of the Tigers.
Friday, Sept. 22 marks the real start to the season for the Tigers. While the first three games obviously have importance, this Friday marks the start of the district season against Putnam City and once districts kick off the Tigers have no room for error.
While the Tigers have not picked up a win yet, they look like they can learn from their early mistakes.
One thing about the Tigers’ non-district schedule is the tough teams they face. Going into their week two matchup the Tigers faced off against the No. 1 4A team and the reigning state champions in WHS.
As the district season comes into the fold the Tigers have plenty of eyes on them as they look to remember their strengths while trying to forget their weaknesses.
