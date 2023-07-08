A number of years ago, someone decided that Twitter was very handy for journalism, and they were right for many years.
For a while, Twitter seemed like the social media app made for journalists, especially sports journalists. It was an easy way to get out information to readers quickly. A player goes down on court and the announcers cannot figure it out?
A journalist probably has the angle on the player being worked on by trainers and can quickly give an update. A personal favorite of mine is the use of live-tweeting videos from the sideline. This gives those who cannot watch the game live a chance to relieve it from a unique angle as well as a different angle for those that do see it happen live.
Today though, I would say that Twitter is not as safe a place to go for sports journalism as it was even a year ago. Since Elon Musk has taken over the social media site, it has simply gone downhill in many aspects. Since Musk has taken over he has made a useless string of rules that includes reordering the Twitter timeline, banning certain people over petty reasons, and worst of all implementing payment for verification.
The worst of the worst is taking away application-based verification. People often ask me how I know what to look for in a source on Twitter and I always tell them two things; look to see if they are with an accredited media organization and if it is one you do not recognize ensure they have verification. Allowing anyone to get verified makes it simply too easy for someone to say they are a member of the media or a source and completely get away with lying about the news.
Now this is a problem anyway, but before it was pretty easy to weed through the obvious hot air. Now accounts that are parody or fan accounts are getting verified allowing rumors to spread throughout Twitter just because that account paid for verification.
Now do not get it wrong the main function of Twitter has not changed much, but the user experience is getting increasingly less and less user-friendly, especially with talks from Musk of a limit on the amount of tweets you can view. Some reporters have been able to stay above the ranks such as ESPN’s Jeff Passan or the Athletics Ken Rosenthal, but I have noticed smaller reporters have been getting the worse end of the deal.
Local reporters and even national beat writers are not showing up on my feed as much as they used to and this is simply concerning.
I have noticed that unless it is from a national outlet or a major reporter I am not seeing nearly as much from smaller beat writers on my feed. While they are not showing up on my feed as often, the production of tweets has not changed.
There could be a solution at hand, but it is too early to tell. On Wednesday, July 5, Meta launched its competitor app, Threads, to compete with Twitter. Within a day of launching, Threads had five million users signed up and at the time of press, it had 30 million users in just a few days.
With the app still in the days of infancy it is impossible to tell if that can be a new hub for journalism, but the future seems bright.
Not only will competition possibly help Twitter get back on track, but a new app could emerge as the new top dog for journalists.
