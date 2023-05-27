A high of 86, partially cloudy, with just a 10 percent chance to rain.
Sounds like the perfect weather for Memorial Day. I, like many others, will be spending my time out on the river floating. Many people have told me you are truly not a Tahlequaian until your first river trip. Monday, May 29, I guess I finally become a true member of Tahlequah.
Memorial Day marks the usual first big boom for the companies that are peppered the rows of trees around the Illinois River. A raft, canoe, or kayak will surely be hard to find this weekend.
I for one am grateful I had friends that thought in advance because had they not I would have likely been struggling and more than a little angry about how many people were out on the river. I for one have been looking forward to hitting the river since I moved to Tahlequah. Year in and year out floating down the river has been one of my favorite summer traditions. Though this year there are some differences for me. Firstly a whole new body of water, usually I will meander down Sugar Creek in Indiana, but Monday I will tackle a more impressive Illinois River.
Another huge difference is that I usually would not get out to float until the end of June. Oklahoma’s warmer climate makes it so I do not have to wait until Illinois finally embraced summers warm embrace.
The river is clearly greatly adored by the community. I cannot think of a person I talked to that has not recommended that I go out to float or canoe on the river. So far I have been out to the river a couple of times just to fish and hang out and both times we are forced to keep walking down the shore because we straggled behind the crowd. Do not get me wrong I love the atmostpeher. It is great to see so many people enjoy the river and its beauty.
It is pretty simple to see why floating down the river continues to be a long held summer tradition. Nothing is better than hopping in the river on a hot day, with your friends, good music, and a cooler full of cold drinks. It truly is one of the most tried and true remedies in my book.
Having a bad week at work? Go to the river.
Need some time to relax? Go to the river.
Looking at yourself and realizing you are still pale from the winter? Go to the river.
It is that simple.
Okay well it is not that simple, maybe it is just because I love the outdoors, water especially, but I think the river can cure just about anything besides physical ailment. Do not get me wrong I do not think literally everything can be solved by going to the river. But you cannot deny the rest and relaxation you feel lazily floating down the river, starting at the sky, feet in the water.
For those few hours it almost feels like there is nothing else in the world expect for you, your friends, and nature. It can instantly make you forget your problems even if just for a few hours. If you have not expieranced it run do not walk to the nearest floating company and get in the water.
If you are going out to the river like me this week, I just ask one thing. Be safe and be responsible. Even though it is a relaxing time remember respect the enviroment, keep all your empties in the boat, make sure everyone is safe and stays in the boat, and most importantly drink responsibly.
