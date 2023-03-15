My, my, how things have changed.
When I was in school, many years ago, track was a lot different than it is now. Well, actually, I think the athletes now are what is different more than track itself.
I was one of those speedy guys who ran with the blinding speed of a dump truck stuck in the mud. However, I could make that dump truck run for quite a while, so I was relegated to the long distance runs, you know, such as the quarter mile, the half mile, and the mile. I wasn’t what you’d call good at them, but I could run them.
By comparison, the quarter mile run was very close to the 400-meter dash of today, with one big exception. The winner of the seventh-grade boys’ 400-meter dash at the junior high track meet at Tahlequah, March 7, was Ryker DeMoss, of Tulsa NOAH, with a time of 56.69. That’s 56.69 seconds, by a seventh-grader. Back when I was running the quarter mile in high school, if anyone broke the minute mark, they were hailed as a speedster.
Honestly, even though I ran those long runs, my main event was high jump. I’m not sure where I saw the scissors, on some televised meet, but the first time I tried it in practice, the rest of the kids thought I was crazy. But when I was consistently jumping higher than any of them, most of them decided it might be worth trying.
Before the scissors came along, everyone did the roll. That pretty much consisted of trying to push off on the foot closest to the bar, and pushing your body over while dragging that pushing leg over without knocking the bar off.
The scissors started from the opposite side, so you still pushed off with the same foot as the roll, except now the foot was away from the bar. As you pushed off, you threw the other leg up and over, with your torso almost straight up, and pulled the pushing leg over in what looked like a pair of scissors, and landed on your feet.
In 1968, my senior year, during which I had decided track really wasn’t my thing anymore, a young man named Dick Fosbury set the track world on its collective ear by winning the gold medal at the Olympics with his jump, which everyone said looked like a flop, as in it looked more like a flop than a jump.
After all the hoopla over the Fosbury Flop, suddenly that was – and still is – the preferred method of high-jumping. And it has proved to be effective. Back in the day, a 5-foot jump was excellent, compared to today’s jumps of 6 feet or more.
I could go on and talk about how athletes were encouraged to play through their injuries, but how later on in life, we have back problems, walk with limps, and other visible maladies.
However, here I want to take a side road and tell a little about my life the past almost-three months.
Many readers already know, but many don’t know that since Jan. 9, 2023, most of my time has been spent either at Northeastern Health System, or in University Park Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. In fact, I've been home with my lovely bride Donna exactly 22 days since Jan. 9.
I’m only telling you all this so you might get an idea of why you haven’t seen me at any games. However, from the very first time I came to the hospital, I’ve had my laptop, my extension cords, and my phone, and I have continued trying to keep you, our loyal readers, up to date as much as possible with all the sports in our area.
To me, the most important thing on the local sports scene is letting people know how the local kids are doing. For a seventh-grader to see his or her name in the paper is a great thrill.
It’s just as important for a kid who scored one free throw to have his or her name in the paper as it is for the kid who scored 30, or scored the winning touchdown, or hit the winning home run.
I want to thank everyone for all the prayers uttered on my behalf, for the people who called or came to see me, and all the great people at Oak Hill Inn and Suites who made sure my wife was safe and taken care of.
Hopefully, this time, I can stay away from the doctors, nurses and techs at NHS, and at University Park Rehab. Thank you all for your wonderful care. However, I hope I never see any of you again unless it’s at Walmart or at church.
Meanwhile, let’s all keep cheering on the local athletes, from the ORES schools on up.
Gary Trembly is a retired newspaper sports editor and a correspondent for Tahlequah Daily Press.
