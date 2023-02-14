COLUMN: ON SHAKEY GROUND: Super Bowl thoughts, and more

Televisions all over the nation were going full blast, Feb. 12, as literally millions of viewers tuned into the Super Bowl.
Take it from me, there were literally millions of others who were bemoaning the fact that their favorite program was preempted for “…that #*&> ballgame.”
Mine was one of the latter, although my thoughts weren’t “…that #*&> ballgame,” but more like “OK, so it’s a big game, but is it really so important as to interrupt lives, cause people to have coronaries over certain plays or calls?”
I don’t think so. I haven’t counted, but I would lay odds that the number of Super Bowls I’ve watched I could count on both hands. That’s even counting the one my boss instructed me to watch because of the commercials for the product we were selling. In case you’re wondering, that was in 1978 in Farmington, New Mexico, and the product was Magnavox televisions.
Now, before you have apoplexy over a sports referee/writer/coach not watching the Super Bowl, let me defend myself.
Yes, there are some very good athletes in the Super Bowl, most of them playing on one of the teams, but some of them are officiating. This year, for instance, a very good friend of mine, who is the head coach at Wycliffe – an ORES school between Salina and Spavinaw – is one of the officials. I didn’t happen to be able to watch the game, but if I did, I’d probably watch it just to watch him.
I’m going to say something here, and I’ll run before I take it back, but if a person wants to watch people play sports for the fun of it, instead of for the big bucks they’re going to get paid, go watch the local high schools, ORES schools, or the Boys and Girls clubs play.
I’ve officiated football, basketball, baseball, and both slowpitch and fastpitch softball all over the northeast corner of Oklahoma, and the northwest quadrant of Arkansas, and I’ve seen just about everything you can imagine. I’ve seen big kids make some of the most incredible plays you could ever see, then turn around and do something stupid.
I’ve seen 3- to 4-year-old T-ballers sling their bat to the pitcher’s mound, run out to pick it up, bring it back to home plate, then start running to first base.
I saw two high school football players from the same team get into a fist fight because one of them didn’t kneel when an opposing player got hurt, and the other decided to make him.
I’ve seen winners cry like babies, and I’ve seen losers cry like babies. I understand both emotions.
Something I don’t understand is why people will pay ungodly amounts of money to go to the Super Bowl, but won’t fork over a fiver to watch local kids play.
I’ve been to various sporting events involving local teams, and quite frankly, it’s almost embarrassing how few fans are there sometimes.
How refreshing it would be to go to a high school sporting event, regardless of whether it’s wrestling, football, soccer, or something else, and see the stands filled with enthusiastic fans.
My point is this: Go ahead and watch the Super Bowl. It’s OK. Enjoy yourself, and cheer for your favorite team. But don’t forget, for every “super star” on those two teams, there are literally thousands of youngsters right here at home who play for the love of the game.
Who knows, there just may be one who excels in their sport, and goes on to become a professional. It’s happened before, and I’m sure it'll happen again.
I, for one, would love to be able to say, “I watched that kid play T-ball, peewee football, or whatever.”
