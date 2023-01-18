Mama always said there'd be days and time like this. However, she neglected to mention there'd be so many, and so close together.
I'm reminded of the song by Andre Crouch, "I thank God for the mountains, and I thank Him for the valleys, And I thank Him for the trials He's brought me through. For if I never had a single problem, I wouldn't know God could solve them, I wouldn't know what faith in God could do."
This past week is not one I want to relive, although, from what the guy with the cutting tools in his hands tells me, we're not through yet. However, this isn't a pity party, or an outlet to list excuses, mostly flimsy at best.
As I lay in bed this morning, I started thinking about what happened last Friday night and Saturday morning. It's been said the pen is mightier than the sword. Truth! With one configuration of my fingers, I made a kid famous, attributing a scoring basket to him, although most likely that kid doesn't even exist. And the same is true of his mother, who was given photo credit for the photo, and who also is probably nonexistent. But they are famous, they have their names in the paper, they can show all their fictitious friends the picture of Cale Womack scoring two points.
All that could easily be laughed off, and we could just move on, except for one little issue. In making one kid famous for a day, a kid who for all practical purposes doesn't even exist, a very good actual flesh and blood athlete was deprived of his moment of glory.
I can't make excuses, although I can point out some pretty reliable reasons. That wouldn't do anything except make it look like I was trying to make you believe I somehow should not be blamed. Forget that, I'm guilty, I just don't know how it happened.
I asked Leah Matlock if she could send me three or four girls' photos, and three or four boys' photos, which she did, and I chose which ones I deemed best for the space and content.
Tahlequah Tiger athlete Cale Matlock, a starter on the high school basketball team, scored nine points in the game, and I chose the photograph of him scoring two of those nine points. Glory time, clip and save to a scrapbook time, except for one tiny problem. According to the cutline, which I wrote, Cale Womack grabbed Cale Matlock's moment of glory.
In defense of sports writers everywhere who must rely on names as they appear on scorebooks, here's a sample of what we're up against.
This is an actual scorebook from a recent game. Imagine,if you will, that you have never seen this team before, you know no one on the team, and you have to figure out what each name is and how to spell it. This particular book is one of the better ones, actually. Most of the names are legible enough to be figured out. You would not believe what some look like. An article was submitted by a new stringer who had absolutely no idea who the Tahlequah kids were. I caught all the names he'd guessed at, including Caleb Mutlock, Lukos, Bryron, Zelle, and Curt Voure. I looked at the book, and quite frankly, I think the writer did a good job getting as close as he did, and I have no idea how he got McAlvain correct from what was written. One name I never could make out, and finally called Coach Wooldridge to find out that Curt Course was actually Cort Vance.
And, I'm not picking on Tahlequah. Their books are usually the easiest.
However, that's still no excuse.
I take great pride in making sure I get things correct, and most of the time I do. Occasionally, though, something slips through the cracks.
Why? Several reasons could come into play. I'm racing against deadlines, and am confident enough in myself to choose not to proofread, and sometimes even to proofread a second time.
Sometimes, I may have several things going on at the same time, not related to each other, such as this past week when I'd be trying to write from my hospital bed, and doctors and nurses kept coming in, poking, prodding, shoving medications in my mouth, getting blood samples, etc., etc.
I sincerely hope no one was hurt by my negligence, sloppiness, whatever. I can only apologize to the two people this most affected, Cale and Leah Matlock.
I wish I could say I'd never make another mistake, but, we all know that's now possible. What I will say is that I will give every diligence to doing better, getting names spelled correctly, getting stories filed on time, making Tahlequah Daily Press Sports the best sports pages around.
Meanwhile, I'll continue to get as many of your, our kids' names in the paper as possible.
