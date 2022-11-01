COLUMN: Strange things afoot in local sports

First off, is this a fact-based article? No, it isn't. Can any of what follows be proven? Well, the numbers parts can, but not the rest.
Then why bother with it at all? That's the easy part. It's because people should know what's going on, and try to figure out why.
In the local area, there are four major high schools: Tahlequah, Sequoyah, Keys, and Hulbert. At each of those schools is a very successful football coach. Brad Gilbert, Tahlequah, has been very successful with the Tigers, as well as his coaching prior to Tahlequah. Chad Hendricks, Sequoyah, has a resume most coaches would turn green with envy to have. Adam Hass, Keys, has been a winning coach wherever he's been. Craig Laird has been coaching winning teams for many years.
But, this year, with 36 games having been played thus far, the Tahlequah Tigers, Sequoyah Indians, Keys Cougars, and Hulbert Riders have a combined record of 4-32, and the Tigers have three of those four.
All four coaches have agreed, in some form or another, that this has been a strange year.
"Anytime you have to move up into a higher classification, there's an adjustment time," said Gilbert.
"I hate it for the kids, especially the older kids, but there's nothing we can do about it except keep on trying," he said.
Laird said he'd never been involved in a season such as this one before.
"Man, we've had injuries that you don't normally see, we've had illnesses, we've had academic troubles," he said. "It's been devastating."
Hass said he'd never had the number of injuries the Cougars have had this season.
"At one time, we had five key starters, and three of their backups all out with injuries," he lamented. "We're just trying to limp along and make some good memories these last games."
Hendricks said injuries were greater this year, too.
"There have been more injuries than any other time I can remember," he said.
Everything runs in cycles, just not usually all at the same time. But for some reason unknown to us mere mortals, the football powers that be decided to dump the whole load of woes on Cherokee County this season.
Rest assured, Gilbert will have his Tigers back in the playoffs before long. This year hasn't killed the Tahlequah program. If anything, it's made the program stronger. With only eight seniors on this year's team, that means there are a slug of younger players who will be back next year. And now they will enter the new season with no misconceptions about the caliber of teams they'll be playing, and mentally they'll be better prepared to face those teams.
Hendricks had to watch a dark, empty field every Friday night two years ago, then try to rebuild last year. The Indians made improvements this year, but lost some key players to injuries. A few years ago, the Sequoyah Indians were a team to be feared. Rest assured, they will be a feared team again.
Hass and the Keys Cougars have several playoff seasons in their recent past. Injuries to key players, then to their backups, and in one case, to the backup to the backup, derailed what was predicted as a winning season. The Cougars aren't dead, just wounded, and it's not safe to deal with a wounded cougar.
Laird has to dig way back in his past to recall a losing season. He was an integral part of the Prairie Grove Tigers for 20 years, as well as Henderson State College, Central Arkansas Christian High School, and others.
He wanted a change, applied for the Hulbert job, and got it. As with the other local teams, the Hulbert Riders had a rosy future, with a slew of extremely talented younger players, and three talented seniors to lead them. Sicknesses, injuries, and even academics left the Riders riddled and winless.
Numbers don't lie. The four teams are 4-32 right now, with one game left for three of them. Look for those numbers to look different next year. This kind of year cannot occur twice in a row.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.