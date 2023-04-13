The Northeastern State University fishing team added a new member to its roster on Wednesday, April 12.
NSU’s newest addition to the team, Colton Combs, has been a standout fisherman during his time at Keys High School.
During his days fishing for the Cougars, Combs won the B.A.S.S. High School national Champion.
Combs qualified for the B.A.S.S. National State Championship qualifier three years and still has a chance to capitalize this season.
Besides being a star on the fishing team, Combs was the quarterback for the Cougars and was a member of the basketball team.
Along with his fishing and athletic resume, Combs is set to be the valedictorian at Keys.
