COMING HOME: Former THS standout Delaney Nix transfers to ORU

Delaney Nix will continue her collegiate basketball career closer to home.
The former Tahlequah standout has transferred from West Texas A&M after three seasons and will move on to Oral Roberts University.
Nix played in just three games as a junior with the Lady Buffs before coming home to be with her family due to her father’s health conditions.
Over three starts in 2021-21, Nix averaged 4.3 points and 3.3 assists. She scored 13 points on 5 of 14 shooting, and added five assists, five rebounds and three steals in her final game against Midwestern State on Jan. 2.
Nix scored a career-high 21 points on two occasions while at West Texas A&M. She scored 21 points against Angelo State as a sophomore and also had 21 against Western New Mexico as a freshman. Nix knocked down a career-best seven 3-pointers against Angelo State and pulled down six rebounds against Regis as a sophomore.
The Lady Buffs, under now-former head coach Kristen Matto during Nix’s tenure, went 58-11 in games that Nix appeared in. She was a part of a Lone Star Conference Tournament championship, one Lone Star Conference regular season championship, a Lone Star Conference Division championship and played in one NCAA Division II Tournament.
Nix averaged 16.5 points over her 55-game career for the Lady Tigers and averaged 16.4 points in her final season. Also in her prep career at Tahlequah, she handed out 3.7 assists, averaged 1.9 steals, shot 41.5 percent overall from the floor, 37.7 percent from 3-point territory and 73.5 percent from the free throw line.
The Lady Tigers went to two Class 5A State Tournaments with Nix, who was an Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection. She finished with 1,569 points in her high school career, which started at McAlester.
ORU went 6-15 overall and 4-8 in the Summit League last season under head coach Misti Cussen.
