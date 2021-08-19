Tahlequah couldn’t put away Claremore when it needed to Thursday in its volleyball home opener at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Claremore took control when it went on a massive 15-2 run in the second set after trailing 10-19. The Lady Zebras went on to win the match in four sets (25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20).
“We knew it was going to be a really good game coming in,” Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said. “They had been playing exceptionally well and we knew they had a good service game. We were just hoping we could pass it well enough in the backcourt to be able to maybe nullify that just a little bit. Obviously on the two runs they went on, they just beat our serve receives.
“We’re going to study the film, see what we need to add, and just go from there.”
The loss comes after the Lady Tigers went on the road and swept Collinsville in three sets Tuesday. Tahlequah fell to 6-4 on the season.
Senior Dorothy Swearingen paced the Lady Tigers with 17 kills. She had five kills apiece in the first and final sets. Sophomore Kori Rainwater followed with eight kills. Senior Lydia McAlvain led with 41 assists, senior Lola Brownfield tallied a team-high 15 digs, and Rainwater recorded four serve aces. Junior Emma Sherron had three serve aces, and Swearingen added a pair. Sadie Foster and Swearingen each had five digs.
“There were a bunch of positives tonight,” Ogden said. “Dorothy got 51 swings and 17 kills, and Kori had 34 swings. We’re obviously going to go to Dorothy quite a bit. She’s got an excellent eye, she finds the hole and she hits a good ball. I think everything just came down to our serve receives. We didn’t really handle their two really hard servers and it just kind of put us in a little bit of a bind.
“We just didn’t get enough playable ups to keep the ball alive and get it back over. Kudos goes to Claremore. They had a good serving game.”
It’s the second loss of the season to Claremore, who defeated Tahlequah in three sets (25-22, 17-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Coweta Tournament.
The Lady Tigers will remain at the TMAC Tuesday when they host Wagoner in a 6 p.m. start.
