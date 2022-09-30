Sand Springs overcame an early 21-6 deficit and went on to defeat Tahlequah, 25-21, Friday in District 6A-II-1 action at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The loss snaps a two-game win streak for the Tigers, who fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert.
The Sandites bounced back from a 48-26 loss to Muskogee last week and improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the district.
Tahlequah got off to a fast start when it scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Junior quarterback Brody Younger completed a short pass to Race Stopp, who then pitched to Brayden Northington on a hook and lateral that went 67 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers would extend their lead to 14-0 after Younger connected with Northington for a 9-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Sandites responded with a quick score at the close of the first quarter when quarterback Easton Webb hooked up with running back Kenneth Page for a 31-yard touchdown that got Sand Springs to within 14-6.
Younger threw his third TD pass, connecting with Eli Gibson for an 11-yard score to give the Tigers a 21-6 edge at the 8:35 mark of the second quarter.
But Sand Springs narrowed the margin to 21-19 over the final 4:32 of the first half. Quarterback Marek Matheson completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Brody Rutledge to cut the THS lead to 21-13, and Page added a 47-yard TD run with 1:51 remaining before halftime to make it 21-19.
The Sandites scored the only points of the second half at the 6:13 point of the third quarter when Webb found the end zone on a 3-yard run to give Sand Springs its first lead at 25-21.
The Tigers finished with 291 total yards of offense, 178 of that through the air. Tahlequah was just 1 of 9 on third downs and had two turnovers.
Younger completed 14 of 17 passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tahlequah running backs Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr combined to rush for 85 yards on 22 carries. Stopp had a team-high five receptions for 39 yards, Beckett Robinson added four catches for 39 yards, and Northington closed with three receptions for 84 yards.
Sand Springs ended with 449 total yards of offense and was led by Page, who rushed for 197 yards on 33 carries. Matheson completed 14 of 21 passes for 159 yards, Webb added 94 passing yards, Jacob Blevins had eight receptions for a game-high 131 yards, and Rutledge followed with eight catches for 72 yards.
The Tigers will be back on the road Friday, Oct. 7 when they face Tulsa Booker T. Washington. The Hornets (2-3, 1-1) fell to top-ranked Stillwater, 38-6, Friday in Tulsa.
