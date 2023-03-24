COMING UP SHORT: Tahlequah Tigers go down fighting

March 23 was not baseball-playing weather in the Tahlequah area, as heavy rain, and even hail prevailed throughout most of the day.
That was apparently not the case just a few miles north, as the Tahlequah Tigers fought and clawed a full seven innings against the Poteau Pirates, only to come up on the south side of a 13-5 score.
Poteau wasted no time taking control of the game, scoring four runners in the top of the first inning, and two more in the top of the fourth before the Tigers could erase the goose egg plaguing their side of the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bennett Sams drove in the Tigersâ€™ first run with a single.
Poteau plated four more in the fifth, and the Tigers retaliated with two of their own. Back-to-back doubles by Brycen Smith and Race Stopp sent Smith home, then Brayden Northington singled Stopp home.
Poteau added their final three runs in the seventh, and the Tigers added two, started by Smithâ€™s second double of the game.
The Tigers were scheduled to play two games on Friday at the tournament in Pryor, but weather intervened.
