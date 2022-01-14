Behind massive runs to begin the first and third quarters, Tahlequah cruised to its sixth consecutive win in a 75-37 rout of Skiatook Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 6A No. 18 Tigers, who moved to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference, started the contest on a 20-1 run and then pulled away with a 23-0 start to the second half.
“A couple of things we wanted to establish tonight…we’re kind of a slow starting team, so we wanted to come out strong, and we got the momentum with some easy baskets off our press,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “We came out after half and established what we needed to again. The start of each half was pretty good, and I’m proud of the way we started because we haven’t been starting games that way.”
Braylon McDowell, one of three Tahlequah players to finish in double figures with 12 points, ignited the Tigers at the start with back-to-back 3-pointers and a dunk that gave them a 14-0 lead. Hayden Smith, who led THS with a game-high 14 points, also added six points on three field goals during the opening quarter.
Tahlequah was even better coming out of the locker room after taking a 28-16 advantage into halftime.
Smith scored eight of his points to highlight the Tigers’ 23-0 surge in the third. The junior forward capped the run with consecutive baskets inside the paint that gave THS a 51-16 cushion at the 2:50 mark.
Twelve different players finished in the scoring column for Tahlequah. Zeke Guerrero knocked down three of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers and joined Smith and McDowell in double figures with 11 points. Christian Garcia closed with seven points, and both Shaun Young and Bryson Page added six.
“One through 15, everybody played a role tonight,” Klingsick said. “Everybody did a good job. There were a lot of good things, a lot of good passing, and we got contributions from a lot of guys that don’t get to play a lot.”
The Tigers will go on the road to face Collinsville (11-2, 7-0) Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Cardinals, ranked sixth in 5A, defeated the Tigers, 49-47, on Nov. 30 at the TMAC. Tahlequah will then play in the Catoosa Port City Classic from Thursday through Saturday.
“It’s been a good [stetch] for us and we’re going to need to continue playing well next week,” Klingsick said. “We’ll have four games in five days against some tough opponents.”
