Sequoyah continued its rampage Tuesday evening and rolled to an easy 81-26 win over Morris at The Place Where They Play.
The Class 3A top-ranked Lady Indians had 13 different players finish in the scoring column, knocked down 13 3-pointers and used 18-0 and 25-0 runs in the first half to bury the 3A, 13th-ranked Lady Eagles.
The win is the 15th in a row for Sequoyah, who improves to 19-1 under head coach Justin Brown. Over their last 10 games, the Lady Indians are defeating opponents by an average margin of 46.8 points and averaging 74.4 points per contest.
"I think we're in a good place right now," Brown said. "Our kids played well tonight, they moved the ball well, they shared the ball well, we took care of it, but defensively, I don't think we get enough credit. The kids have really bought in this year and they do a really, really good job with what we're trying to do on the defensive end. They just make it really tough on everybody."
Sequoyah was paced by Smalls Goudeau's game-high 15 points, while senior standout guard Lexy Keys finished with 13, which puts her one point shy of 1,700 for her career.
Goudeau and Keys combined for 23 points in the first half, most of it coming in the opening eight minutes. Goudeau had nine in the first quarter on four field goals and a free throw, and Keys had seven points and converted one of Sequoyah's seven first-half 3s.
Ten different Sequoyah players had treys -- Daryl Hooper, Tamra Soap and Jaide Long each buried a pair.
The Lady Indians, who led 46-7 at halftime and forced turnovers in bunches, also received nine points from Hooper.
Morris scored the game's first points on a basket and free throw by Charie Barnett, but the lead was short-lived as Goudeau started the 18-0 run with consecutive inside scores. Goudeau added an offensive rebound and basket at the 5:13 mark to make it 9-3, and Keys had an score from inside the paint and later a 3 to close the run.
Sequoyah had four of its 3-pointers during the 25-0 surge -- one each from Baylee Davis, Soap, Hooper and Long. Sky Leading Fox added the fifth 3 of the second quarter to close out the scoring in the first half.
"We can score in bunches, but a lot of it is generated off turning the ball over, forcing them into a bad shot and just creating those transition opportunities for us," Brown said. "I was really proud of where we're at. [Morris] is No. 13 and they're a good ball club, but defensively we can be tough to score against."
"The last three or four games we've really figured out how to move the ball and what spots to be in," Brown added. "We're playing really, really unselfish. We're making that extra pass and catching in rhythm it just leads to high percentage shooting, and I think over the last few games we've done a great job of doing that."
The Lady Indians, who suffered their only loss to 6A No. 3 Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Dec. 14 in the championship game of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational, have three regular season games remaining. They will host 4A No. 5 Tulsa Victory Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in a 6 p.m. tipoff. Sequoyah defeated the Lady Conquerors, 42-36, on Dec. 20 in Tulsa.
Indians claim fifth straight win: Sequoyah won its season-best fifth consecutive game Tuesday night, blasting Morris, 75-46, behind balanced scoring and long-range shooting.
Eleven different players scored for the Class 3A No. 9 Indians, now 15-5 under head coach Jay Herrin.
Sequoyah buried 12 3-pointers and received a game-high 16 points from senior guard CJ Soap. Soap canned three 3s and had 12 of his points over the final 16 minutes.
Tomas Herrera added 11 points and also had three treys, and Jaxen Smith closed with 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers.
Sequoyah has emerged over the last two weeks since the return of senior point guard Shade Watie, who was out with a football-related injury. Watie finished with six points on Tuesday.
"We finally got all of our guys," Herrin said. "Shade is our point guard and the leader of our team. We were doing things by committee before he got back."
"We're starting to see things differently now," Herrin added. "Our guys can settle more into their roles now that Shade's back quarterbacking the group. We got contributions from a lot of guys and we hit 12 3s. We shot it well."
The Indians pulled away in the third quarter after holding a 30-26 lead at halftime. After the Eagles closed to within two points early in the third, Sequoyah scored 24 of the game's next 32 points to take a 54-36 advantage into the final quarter.
Soap, Smith and Colt Green each knocked down 3s to highlight a 13-3 run to close the third. Green's trey came from the left corner at the buzzer.
Levi Williams joined Watie with six points, and Jake Hall finished with five points.
The Indians will host Tulsa Victory Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.