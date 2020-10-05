WARNER – The Connors State Shotgun Shooting Sports Team opened their season in Lincoln, Neb. at the Midland Ice-Out Shoot September 19-20, 2020. Connors State College placed 6th overall team with several individual awards.
Individually, Garrett Slagell placed in the Top 20 High Over All, Top 5 in Sporting Clays, Top 10 in Super Sporting and Top 25 in Double Skeet; Tyler Conley placed Top 20 HOA, Top 10 in Sporting Clays, and 3rd High Individual in Super Sporting; Dylan Propps placed Top 10 in Sporting Clays and Top 10 in Super Sporting; Gus Sumner placed Top 20 in Super Sporting and High Individual in Sporting Clays; Logan O’Day placed Top 20 in Super Sporting; Jacey Dyer placed Top 25 Female and Top 25 in Double Skeet; and Rylee Brock placed Top 25 Female.
The team also won first in Sporting Clays as well as first in Super Sporting.
“It was several freshmen’s first collegiate competition,” said Sierra Walker, CSC Shooting Sports/Archery Head Coach. “I am proud of where we have started with them.”
The Shooting Sports Team’s next competition was on September 25-27, 2020 where they travelled to North Platte, Neb. for the Prairie Circuit Conference 7 State Shoot.
Teams Results of the Prairie Circuit Conference 7 State Shoot are as follows: Champion Junior College Team, 3rd place HOA Team, 1st place Sporting Clay Team. Individual Team Results include: Tyler Conley, Top 10 All Conference Men’s Team; Tell Dixon, Top 10 Freshman All Conference Men’s Team; Beth Spears, Top 10 All Conference Women’s Team; and Logan O’Day, High Sporting Clays Individual.
