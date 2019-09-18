Tahlequah has had its way in a two-plus year stretch of non-district games.
The Tigers, after hanging on last week in a 9-7 win at Coweta, have won their last eight non-district games dating back to 2017.
There's more.
Tahlequah has won its last six regular season games, and counting playoff games, its previous seven games away from Tahlequah.
The Tigers will look to add to those streaks on Friday when they travel to play Sallisaw (1-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Two of their eight non-district wins have come against the Black Diamonds, including a 48-14 rout last year at Doc Wadley Stadium.
"It's always important to be successful, and winning is part of being successful," Tahlequah head
coach Brad Gilbert said Monday. "We needed a game like last week, and I thought the kids responded in the right way. Anytime you can be 2-0 in non-district play it's always a plus and now we've got a chance to be 3-0. Winning is contagious and winning is a good thing, but it's even better if we handle it the right way."
Tahlequah, ranked fourth in this week's Class 5A Associated Press' Oklahoma High School Football Poll and sitting at 2-0, were gangbusters on defense last week.
The Tigers, who reached defensive coordinator Keith Wilson's 9-5-9 standard for a second straight week with a 9-5-95, limited Coweta to 140 total yards of offense, 72 of those coming on one play, which resulted in Coweta's lone score. They also forced seven punts and three three-and-outs.
"I told the staff on Sunday that since I've been here the 2016 team was probably the best defense we've had, but this group right here plays such good assignment football," Gilbert said. "They made improvements from week one to week two and they really understood their responsibilities."
Carson Ferguson, Dylan Parish, Angel Quezada and Shaw Thornton provided the punch from the linebacker positions, combining for 18 tackles and eight tackles for losses. Ferguson added two quarterback sacks and Quezada had one sack.
Parish leads the Tigers with 18 tackles and four tackles for losses through two weeks.
Defensive back Qua'shon Leathers was another standout, leading with seven total tackles. Leathers also forced what would be the deciding points when he tackled Coweta punter Landon Ray in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter. Senior defensive end Blake Corn added five tackles, including one for a loss.
Things weren't as good offensively against Coweta.
Tahlequah produced 298 total yards but got sidetracked through most of the game with mistakes and by not finishing drives. Simeon Armstrong had the only touchdown with a 3-yard run on the game's opening offensive possession.
"We had 16 first downs and right around 300 total yards so we were productive, we just didn't finish things," Gilbert said. "We've got to be able to finish drives. I thought our guys up front played better than what you would've expected from just watching it that night. All in all, it wasn't as bad as it seemed, but it was still disappointing because you've got to score points and we didn't do that. We feel like we're better than that."
Senior running back Dae Dae Leathers finished with 138 rushing yards on 27 carries, senior quarterback Tate Christian completed 16 of 27 passes for 138 yards with an interception, and Kobey Baker had six receptions for 52 yards.
Through two games, Leathers has 404 yards on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards per carry with a pair of touchdowns. Christian is completing 67 percent of his passes and has thrown for 332 yards with four TDs. Baker leads the team in catches with 11, and Tristan King has a team-high 102 receiving yards.
Leathers gave the Sallisaw defense fits last year, rushing for a career-high 295 yards (15.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Previewing Sallisaw: The Black Diamonds are coming off a 50-13 loss to Class 3A No. 6 Stigler in week two after defeating Catoosa, 22-14, in their season opener.
"Sallisaw is always a physical football team," Gilbert said. "They know how to win down there, there's no question about that. The last two times we've been down there it's been either a one possession game or a two possession game. It hasn't been easy and it's a difficult place to play. Hopefully our guys are ready to play."
In the setback to Stigler, the Sallisaw defense allowed 475 total yards of offense, including 338 on the ground. The Panthers had two 100-yard rushers -- Mason Peery led with 181 and two TDs, and Ridge McClary added 138 with four scores. Stigler averaged better than 11 yards per carry.
Sallisaw, under second-year head coach Randon Lowe, is led offensively by junior quarterback Jaxon McTyre, who completed 50 percent of his passes last year and rushed for 562 yards. Other standouts are running back Jace Nicholson, tight end Ty McHenry and receiver Sawyer Pool. The Black Diamonds return six starters and are led on the offensive line by Trenton Jones and Bryce Derrick.
"They have half their starters back from last year," Gilbert said. "They're trying to run the football more this year. Some of the formations they use are a lot like ours. Their quarterback is a good football player and I would say he's their best offensive threat."
The Black Diamonds, who will line up in the 3-3-5 defensively, have nine starters returning, led by middle linebacker Trenton Jones, who had 71 tackles as a sophomore. Outside linebacker Jace Nicholson registered 54 tackles and four sacks a season ago. Defensive back Sawyer Pool leads the secondary after recording three interceptions in 2018.
"They will try to load the box and try to get pressure on you," Gilbert said. "They stunt a lot, blitz a lot and try to create opportunities for themselves. We've got to make sure we're gap sound up front and do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. I think with our skill guys we've got an opportunity to be successful."
A look around 5A: Top-ranked Carl Albert defeated Del City, 49-19, last week to move to 2-0. The Titans are one of two teams ranked ahead of Tahlequah that remain unbeaten. The other is No. 2 Duncan, who edged Elgin, 17-14, in week two. Bishop McGuinness (1-1) is ranked third. The Irish defeated Bishop Kelley, 41-14, last Friday.
The Tigers are the only unbeaten team left in District 5A-3. Claremore, at No. 7, and Collinsville (10th) are the other two district teams ranked inside the top 10. Claremore suffered a 49-24 loss to Sapulpa last week, while Collinsville defeated Bartlesville, 20-17. Pryor (1-1) upset 4A, third-ranked Wagoner, 42-41, last Friday in Pryor.
