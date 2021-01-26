Tahlequah wasted no time in taking care of business Tuesday in its return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A second-ranked Lady Tigers scored 21 of the game’s first 24 points and routed Skiatook, 58-16, to record their sixth straight win.
Eleven different players finished in the scoring column, and Tatum Havens, Kori Rainwater and Naida Rodriguez each closed with eight points for Tahlequah, who improves to 13-2 overall and stays unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference play at 6-0.
“We shot the ball pretty well and hit three 3s in the first quarter,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We got great production off the bench. This was a game where we wanted to speed up the tempo, and we did that in the first half.”
The Lady Tigers closed the first quarter on a 16-3 run and went into cruise control the remainder of the way. Rainwater and Havens scored the first nine points on four field goals, including a Havens’ 3-pointer, to begin the run. Kacey Fishinghawk followed Havens’ 3 with one of her own, and Faith Springwater had consecutive inside scores to put THS up 21-3.
Tahlequah was even more impressive in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers held Skiatook scoreless, which would last for better than 16 minutes, and extended their lead to 42-6 at halftime. Rodriguez came off the bench and knocked down a 3 and added a layup in the final two minutes, Smalls Goudeau had a pair of field goals, and Emily Morrison scored four points on a basket and two free throws.
The Lady Tigers took their biggest lead at 52-6 on a Rodriguez 3-pointer to close the scoring in the third quarter.
Springwater and Morrison both closed with six points for Tahlequah, who will visit 4A No. 8 Grove Friday. Fishinghawk had five points, and Goudeau, Lily Couch and Jadyn Buttery ended with four apiece.
Grove had its eight-game win streak ended Tuesday in a 46-36 home loss to 5A No. 9 Coweta. The Lady Ridgerunners, who are 9-2 overall and 4-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference, fell to Tahlequah, 53-43, on Dec. 4 at the TMAC.
Tigers bury Bulldogs, record second straight win: Tahlequah went on an 8-0 run to close the first half, continued its momentum into the third quarter and rolled past Skiatook, 73-49, Tuesday evening at the TMAC.
The win is the second straight for the 5A No. 18 Tigers, who move to 7-8 overall and 3-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference. Tahlequah had dropped two straight prior to its win over Collinsville Saturday on the final day of the Port City Classic in Tulsa.
Sophomore forward Hayden Smith paced Tahlequah with a game-high 16 points and was one of three Tigers to finish in double figures. Senior forward Hayden Wagers followed with 13 points, and senior guard Trey Young finished with 12.
Young got Tahlequah going late in the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers that broke a 21-21 tie. Smith capped the 8-0 run with a score inside the paint to give the Tigers a 29-21 lead at the break.
“Once we realized we needed to kick it in gear, we got going,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “We figured out we better play. We started to play well. We tried to get a couple of shots for Trey to get him going and he hit a couple of them. We felt like we could get Hayden going any time we wanted.”
Young started the second half with a jumper, and Smith followed with a basket to push Tahlequah’s lead to 33-21. Smith later added another basket, and Wagers had a layup after a steal and assist from Young to put THS up by 14 points.
Skiatook, led by Kaden Neil’s 13 points, got to within 12 points (37-25) on a Cole Burris’ basket at the 5:34 mark of the third, but Tahlequah closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to go up 52-32. Qua’shon Leathers and Tyson Lowie had layups, and Wagers ended the quarter on a basket.
The Tigers led by as many as 31 points in the fourth after a Lowie layup made it 68-37 with 3:24 remaining.
“We wanted to speed the game up in the second half and put some pressure on them,” Klingsick said. “We forced some mistakes and got a lot of easy baskets.”
Tahlequah has defeated the Bulldogs three times this season by a combined 88 points.
Leathers finished with seven points, while Walker Scott followed with five, and both Xzavion Sheppard and Lowie added four.
The Tigers will travel to play Grove Friday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. The Ridgerunners defeated Tahlequah, 46-43, on Dec. 4 at the TMAC.
