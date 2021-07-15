CORNER TO QUARTER: Lane Taylor has worn more than one hat on the Keys gridiron

Lane Taylor is a senior at Keys High School. Over the course of his football career, he has played on both sides of the ball, as well as on special teams.
He started out playing cornerback, but this year, he will be the starting quarterback for the Cougars, as well as the starting free safety.
"Lane is a returning starter. He is the leader of our team. He led the team in interceptions last year, but most of all, he's a great kid and a real fierce competitor," said Keys football coach Adam Hass.
Taylor grew up understanding the importance of hard work, which has translated into the type of ethic he puts on the field. He used to show livestock for Keys 4-H, and he also participates in the school's FFA program. He hasn't shown since his sophomore year, but the lessons he has learned have stayed close to him.
"You got to put time and effort into showing animals. You need to feed them and walk them every day," he said.
Currently, he works as a field hand for his cousins and enjoys it, because it keeps him in shape for football season.
Taylor has had role models to look up to and teach him the game, including his father and older brother.
"I started with my brother my freshman year, and he was a senior. He played running back and middle linebacker. I was playing cornerback at the time," he said. "He taught me that if you are going to do anything in life, you got to do it well."
Taylor first learned to play football from his father who told him he had to decide whether or not he would play football or do rodeo, understanding it would be difficult to do both of them well. In the end, Taylor chose football, and he is happy with that decision, though initially, it made him nervous.
"I was pretty nervous my freshman year when I first started at quarterback. I hadn't played much, and it is a big responsibility to get to know everyone's position. The play is pretty much in your hands," he said.
He understands that when teams do well, fans praise the quarterback, and when teams perform poorly, the reverse is true. To make the most out of each play, he looks to his options. If his first and second options are not available, he is not afraid to run with the ball.
Taylor is hoping he can secure a scholarship to play football in college, though he is not sure what he would want to study. He is also interested in the prospect of going to lineman school to be an electrical engineer.
