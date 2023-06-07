Another day another award for 2023 Northeastern State women’s tennis star Emilia Cosatto.
Cosatto was named to the All-American Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday, June 6 after earning a spot on the College Sports Communication Second Team.
With a record of 23-9, Cosatto was one of the best singles players in the nation finishing third in the nation. Cosatto finished the season ranked as No. 24 in the nation in doubles play.
Cosatto did just recently leave NSU’s program and transferred to Mercer to finish the final two years of her career.
Cosatto is the 25 player to earn a spot on ITA’s All-American list and the seventh to do it since the RiverHawks joined the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Conference.
