Former Northeastern State tennis player Emilia Cosatto was named a member of the 2023 College Sports Communicators Women’s Tennis Academic All-America Second Team.
Announced by the group on Thursday, June 1, Cosatto is one of 19 players to earn a spot on this team. She was also just one-of-two from the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
With a record of 23-9, Cosatto was one of the best singles players in the nation finishing third in the nation. Cosatto finished the season ranked as No. 24 in the nation in doubles play.
Cosatto did just recently leave NSU’s program and transferred to Mercer to finish the final two years of her career.
This is the first year that the CSC has made a list.
