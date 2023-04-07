The Hulbert Riders committed just one error against Checotah, on April 6, but it was a costly error.
In the top of the seventh inning, Checotah drew a leadoff walk. The runner then stole second, and when the throw to second was mishandled, hopped up and ran to third. The Checotah batter then singled, sending the only run of the game across the plate, and giving Checotah the win, 1-0.
The most exciting part of the game, at least to Hulbert fans, was watching Checotah batters stride confidently to the plate, then moments later, watch those same batters dragging their bats back to the dugout after striking out.
The Ethan strikeout troupe, consisting of Ethan Thompson, Ethan Reese, and Ethan Ellis, registered a combined 21 outs in the seven-inning game, 14 of them strikeouts. There were actually 16 strikeouts, but two came on dropped third strikes, and the out itself was recorded as 2-3 or catcher to first base, but the pitcher still gets credit for a strikeout in each case.
With that explanation, Thompson had five strikeouts swinging and one looking. Reese had three swinging and three looking, and Ellis finished with one swinging and one looking.
Thompson had a triple in the game, Ellis had a double, and Dusty Tedder and Aiden Longan each singled. Reese and Longan also each had a stolen base.
The 10-7-1 Riders will host a 3-way on Saturday, April 8, with Sallisaw Central and Oktaha being the other two teams.
Hulbert will play Central at 2 p.m., and Oktaha at 4 p.m.
