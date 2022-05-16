Tahlequah senior Lily Couch broke her own school record in the 800 meter run during the Class 6A OSSAA Track and Field State Championships last weekend at Ardmore High School.
Couch ran a 2:22.48 to finish 13th in the event. Her previous record time was a 2:22.97 as a junior.
The Lady Tigers' 4x800 meter relay team -- Couch, McKenna Hood, Tatum Havens and Tori Pham -- finished with a time of 9:56.84 to place ninth, while the 4x400 meter relay team -- Lola Brownfield, Couch, Havens and Hood -- finished 13th with a 4:09.49.
Emily Morrison placed sixth in the high jump event with a 5-02.00, and Abigail Johnson was 14th in the pole vault with a 9-00.00.
On the boys side, sophomore Trae Baker was 12th in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.70 and 15th in the 1600 meter run with a 4:46.90.
Freshman Jacob Tiger finished 15th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:38.82, and the Tigers' 4x800 meter relay team -- Eric Burns, Jaxon Stickels, Jack McKee and Baker -- was 15th with a time of 8:36.60.
