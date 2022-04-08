The Big 8 Conference, consisting of Central, Keys, Oktaha, Vian, and Westville, recently named its All Conference selections, and several Cougars and Lady Cougars made the list.
On the girls' side: Oktaha and the Lady Cougars were conference co-champions. The runner-up team was Vian.
Keys senior Kylie Eubanks was named Player of the Year, and was also named All Conference Second Team, along with Avery Warner of Central, Bekah Bunch of Oktaha, Kelsey Berry of Westville, and Isabella Garrison of Vian.
First Team All Conference honors went to Sierra Winkler of the Lady Cougars, as well as Ava Scott and Riley Walters of Oktaha, and Greenlee Wells and Tayden Locust of Vian.
Lady Cougar Allie Eubanks was named Honorable Mention All Conference, along with Riley Cheek and Ayrland Jiles of Central, Riley Bacon of Oktaha, Harlee Carlton of Vian, and Bray Beach of Westville.
Girls Coach of the Year honors went to Kia Holmes of Oktaha.
Five Cougars were bestowed honors: on the boys' side of the conference, including Reed Trimble, Garin Barnes, Lane Taylor, Levi Hood, and Michael Mose, the entire starting lineup for the Cougars.
Trimble joined Preston Holmes of Oktaha, Xavin Lackey of Vian, and Ayan Sanchez and Buddy Hammer of Westville on the All Conference First Team.
Barnes was named Second Team All Conference, along with David Stroud of Central, Hunter Dearman and ajacob Blackwell of Oktaha, and Diago Ramos of Vian.
Hood, Mose, and Taylor were all three named Honorable Mention All Conference. Also named Honorable Mention were Aidan Sainer and Joseph Lee of Central, Gabe Hamilton of Oktaha, Yonsi Grass and Desean Mays of Vian, and Cale Jacobs, Alex Barton, and Daxton Hembree of Westville.
Westville took most of the other honors, including Conference Champions, Coach of the Year Ron Dunaway, and Player of the Year Kegan Bradford.
The Conference Runner-up team was Oktaha.
