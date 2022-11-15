COUGAR PREVIEW: Keys cagers reaching for higher mark on the court

When a sports writer interviews a coach about the upcoming season, one of three possible answers is always prevalent.
The first answer, which is not heard that much, is that the team probably won’t be very good that season. Perhaps they graduated the farm the previous year, or a key player decided he or she would rather skateboard than play basketball that year, or some other reason. That's been said in the past.
The second answer that emerges is the most common, and that is, the team will be OK; they just have to focus on doing things right, getting better, and learning from their mistakes.
Once in a blue moon – just twice in almost 20 years, in this case – a coach will say, “I think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”
The first time was in the mid-2000s by a well-known coach just a few miles northeast of Tahlequah, when his team of girls was going to the Big House year after year. The Big House is the official title of the place where the basketball championships are played in Oklahoma City.
The second time was Monday, when Keys Head Boys Basketball Coach Greg Barnes was asked how his team would be, and he said, “I think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”
Barnes said the Cougars were 15-9 last season, and that six of those nine losses were by 5 or fewer points. Just a couple of possessions could have made the difference, and made the record even better.
From that team, only three – albeit three integral parts – starters Levi Hood and Lane Taylor, and No. 6 player Michael Mose, graduated. Two other seniors who were to have been starters, but were lost for the season due to injuries, were Gage Barnes and Jagger Hall.
The three remaining starters, all primed and ready to go farther than last year, are senior point guard Reed Trimble, senior guard Trenton Nichols, and junior post Garin Barnes. Senior forward Josiah Wolff saw lots of playing time last year, Barnes said, and Colton Combs and Bronc Quetone saw the floor periodically last season, and are fighting for a starting berth.
Nichols is in position to have a very good season, Barnes said, and has shown to be a pretty good shooter and is a reliable player.
Trimble breaks the typical mold of a point guard by being taller than most point guards. At 6-0, Trimble could possibly post up low in a mi-match. Add that to his jumping ability, and that could prove quite beneficial for the Cougars.
Garin Barnes, at 6-3, is the tallest member of the Cougars. He started every game as a sophomore last season, and learned a lot playing against taller, more seasoned post players. He rebounds well, runs the floor well, and is a pretty good shooter. Coach Barnes said he and his assistants, Nick Zodrow and Marvin Goudeau, are working with Garin to be more aggressive.
Wolff toughened up as the season progressed, Barnes said, and proved he was willing to dive for loose balls, mix it up in the middle, and step out and hit the three.
Combs played sporadically last season, but was always there, always giving his all, as he did this past football season as quarterback for the gridiron Cougars. He is a fierce competitor, and will be an important cog in the basketball Cougars success this year. Combs is more of a post player, very physical, and has the ability and mindset to mix it up inside.
Quetone, another well-known name from football, also played some last year, and has improved his game to be in the running for a starting spot. He is rangy, with a long wingspan, and is more of a shooter and a perimeter player, Barnes said.
Barnes said there’s a chance the Cougars could start four seniors and a junior all year. He said the Cougars weren’t very big, but have decent size across the board. Nichols is just under 6 feet tall, and the rest of the players mentioned are all in the 6-0 to 6-3 range. Barnes said that could create some matchup conditions in the Cougars’ favor.
The Cougars will be more of a motion, basket-cutting, spread team. They don’t intend to play chaotically, but they do plan to play with some pace, move the ball up and down the floor quickly.
The Cougars have shooters, and they have guys who can take it to the basket. Even after a made basket, Barnes said they don’t want to take four or five seconds dribbling the ball down the court, letting the defense set up. They want the other team to play defense immediately.
Defensively, the Cougars will primarily man-to-man, but they will mix things up a bit by throwing in a matchup zone, half-court traps, just to keep the other team off balance.
The Cougars have some depth this year that Barnes will use heavily. Players will be coming in and out, keeping fresh legs on the floor at all times when possible.
The Cougars play a competitive schedule that includes Westville, Central Sallisaw, Vian, Howe, Sequoyah, Oktaha, and other strong teams. Barnes said he feels 2-20 is wide open to about anyone, with Millwood probably being the consensus top team in Class 3A.
“I really think we can be right in there,” said Barnes.
The Cougars will travel to Okay on Thursday, Nov. 17, for a scrimmage game, and will participate in a multiple team scrimmage at Inola on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Cougars will scrimmage against Muldrow, Stilwell, and Inola.
The regular season opens at home, Dec. 2, against Riverfield.
