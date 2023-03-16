The Keys Cougars finished their whirlwind tour of Oklahoma’s great southwest, March 15, with their last stop at Idabel, where they played a pre-noon game against Midwest City.
The game itself wasn’t much, with Midwest City claiming a 13-1 victory. Midwest City scored one in the bottom of the first, but the Cougars tied it up in the top of the second inning.
Bronc Quetone led off with a walk, and Grant Stricker was hit by a pitch. The next Cougar struck out, then Elijah Meadows walked, loading the bases. Quetone scored the Cougars’ only run on a passed ball on the first pitch to Garrett Lane, while Stricker and Meadows moved up to third and second, respectively. Lane eventually walked, loading the bases again, but the runners were stranded.
The Cougars had just one hit in the game, a single by Reed Trimble in the first inning. Trimble also had the only stolen base for the Cougars, also in the first.
Trenton Nichols started the game on the mound for the Cougars, working one and two-thirds innings, giving up six runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out one. Nichols was charged with the loss.
Lane pitched one inning, giving up seven runs on five hits, walking four, and fanning one.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 2-3 on the young season. Following the Midwest City game, the Cougars headed back to Keys, arriving in time for prayer meeting, and supper with family.
Keys Head Coach Nick Zodrow said Broken Bow was the host and home-base for the festival which allowed the Cougars to play teams they don’t normally get to play.
“We saw some very good arms, and some very good bats,” Zodrow said. "But, quite honestly, we were in both of the first two games up through the first two or three innings when we had to make some pitching changes, due to pitch count and things like that. Of course, we would have loved to have won those games. But more important was the experience, and the time we got to spend together as a team.”
