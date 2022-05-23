The Keys baseball Cougars, not to be outdone by the golf Cougars, received a very special award recently, from the OSSAA, the Academic Achievement Award, shown in the photo, provided by Keys School Staff.
This prestigious award is only given to teams whose cumulative Grade Point Average is 3.25 or above. To get an idea of what that really means, especially a baseball team, keep in mind when the grade points off all the team members are added together, then divided by the number of team members, the answer must be 3.25 or higher.
The Keys Cougars total grade points added up to 74.36, which divided by 22, the number of team members, comes to a nice 3.38 team GPA. Even more impressive is that six team members had a straight 4.0, or 24 total points. That leaves 50.36 total, divided by 16, and that means the remainder of the team had a 3.15 average.
All told, it means the entire team has not only a passing grade, but a high grade at that. Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss has said many times he is very proud of these boys, and indicated Wednesday evening this was a very special pat on the back for the Keys athletes.
Baseball District 3A-7 awards were also handed out, and six Cougars were honored. First team All District honors went to senior Lane Taylor and junior Reed Trimble.
Second team All District team members included Keys juniors Conner Lee and Cooper Hamilton.
Honorable Mention All District honors were awarded to seniors Bruce Miller and Nate Edens.
Less than a week ago, the Cougars finished tied for third in the state, losing to Kingston by one run in the State Semi-finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.