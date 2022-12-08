The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars both played on Thursday in the Haskell Tournament, with the Lady Cougars falling to Chouteau 41-32 and the Cougars winning their game, beating Wright Christian Academy, 48-30.
The Keys Lady Cougars were scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but the game didn't begin until 5:35. They fought hard in their opening game of the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament at the Haskell basketball court, but came up short against the Chouteau Lady Wildcats, 41-32. Freshman Madison Hood and Senior Ashlyn Radomski were the leading scorers for Keys, with 10 points each.
Junior Bailey Davis added seven points, sophomore Elizabeth Holland had three points, and freshman Kenlee Comer finished with two points.
Keys coach Kruz Lynch said he liked his players’ effort.
“I think our girls played a really good basketball game,” he said.
He said that missed shots in the second half were the biggest reason they were not able to overcome the Wildcats’ second half scoring, in which they were able to use a high powered third quarter to pull ahead and stay ahead for the remainder of the game.
Lynch said his team’s youth was a factor, but said they will learn from it moving forward.
“You start two freshmen that have never played a game of varsity basketball and you start two juniors who never saw the floor for the Keys team that was in the state tournament last year,” he said, before adding his message to his young team on how to move forward from here on out.
“I told them that this is Game 2 of 120 games that you’ll play in your four years, it’s all about getting better, getting comfortable, and getting more experience. I think it’s gonna make us a better basketball team,” he said.
Keys will play in the consolation bracket tomorrow at 10 a.m. vs. Jenks’ Junior Varsity team.
The Keys Cougars men’s basketball team got a win in their first game of the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament tonight, defeating Wright Christian, 48-30. The leading scorer for the Cougars was senior guard Trenton Nichols with 17 points.
Balanced scoring throughout the game gave the Cougars the edge, as they scored 12, 11, 12, and 13 throughout the four quarters.
The next leading scorer after Nichols was Garin Barnes with 12 points. Josiah Wolff contributed eight, Joe Green added four, Bronc Quetone, Reed Trimble, and Tae Muskrat added two points each, and Colton Combs had a point.
Up next, Keys moves into the winner’s bracket and will face off against Checotah tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at the Haskell basketball court.
