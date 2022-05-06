Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, severe flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. State Highway 10 near Hanging Rock and near No Head Hollow north of the intersection with Highway 62 is impassable. Some cabins and parks are severely flooded. This is a very dangerous situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.