The Keys Cougars made their presence known to the rest of the teams involved in the Regional Tournament in Sperry, Friday. The Cougars played two games, winning the first game 5-3 against Sperry, and winning the second game 7-5 over Eufaula.
Against Sperry, the first of the Regional games, played at 11:00 a.m., the Cougars gave up a run in the bottom of the third inning, and another in the bottom of the fourth, leaving them trailing 2-0. The Keys boys rallied back in the fifth, tying the score at 2-2. Drew Morgans started things off with a walk, Cooper Hamilton singled, and Reed Trimble walked, loading the bases. Lane Taylor, who recently was part of the Keys fishing team that took first place at Keystone Lake, doubled, driving home Morgans and Hamilton.
Sperry regained the lead, 3-2, with a run in the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh, Hamilton singled, then advanced to second on a ground out. Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Conner Lee doubled them both home. Bronc Quetone beat out a bunt, advancing Lee to third. Lee scored on a ground out fielderâ€™s choice for the final score, 5-3.
Taylor and Lee each had two hits, including a double each, and each had two RBIs. Hamilton and Quetone each had two singles, and Trimble and Nate Edens each had one single.
Bruce Miller went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, allowing three runs on five hits, walking six, and striking out six.
In the second game of the tournament, Eufaula defeated Vinita, 6-3, setting up a semi-final game against Keys, at 6:30 p.m.
Eufaula started off hot, pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the first inning, but the Cougars answered with one in the bottom of the frame when Hamilton singled, advanced all the way to third on a single error, and trotted across the dish when Trimble singled.
Eufaula scored another run in the second, and the 3-1 lead held until the bottom of the third. Hamilton led off the Keysâ€™ third with a single, and Trimble beat out a bunt. Lee singled, scoring Hamilton from second. Trimble and Lee both advanced on a passed ball, and Quetone laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Trimble, and knotting the score at 3-3.
The Cougars blew the game open in the fourth inning, helped by Eufaula pitching loading the bases without the aid of a hit. Edens and Hamilton both drew walks, and Trimble wore one, loading the bases. Taylor singled, plating Edens and Hamilton. A fielderâ€™s choice ground out by Lee sent Trimble home, and a single by Trenton Nichols brought Taylor across for the fourth and final run of the inning, giving the Cougars a 7-3 lead.
Eufaula added a run in the fifth, and another in the sixth, but that was all they could muster, and Keys won the game and the right to advance to the finals on Saturday, 7-5.
Nichols had a single and a double in the game, while Hamilton and Trimble each rapped a pair of singles. Taylor, Lee, and Grant Strickler each had a single.
Trimble picked up the win for the Cougars, working five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, issuing five free passes while striking out seven Eufaula batters. Nichols mopped up in relief, working the last inning and a third, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Saturday at 4:00 p.m., Eufaula will play the winner of the Sperry/Vinita game, played Friday evening. The winner of the 4:00 game will face Keys again in the finals. The championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Should an IF game be needed, (if Keys loses on Saturday, their first loss), the two teams will play again on Sunday, at 4:00 p.m.
