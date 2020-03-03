Keys moves on to the Are Tournament after beating Kansas for the second time during their playoff run. Keys beat Kansas when they hosted districts 47-35 on Feb. 21 and beat them again 47-29 Saturday night at Sequoyah.
The 3A Cougars improve to 16-11 and must win their next three games to get to the State Tournament.
Riley Kimble made four 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Cougars momentum for the rest of the game. Logan Yanez scored off the glass and made his free throw to give the Cougars a 15-5 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Cougars’ defense held up in the second quarter, giving up only one field goal to the Comets. The Cougars went 5-7 from the free-throw line in the quarter and extended their lead to 22-7 at halftime. Yanez was the only Cougars’ player to score a field goal in the quarter.
Kimble and Gage Barnes each knocked down a 3-pointer while Reed Trimble and Scotty Wolff each made a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Comets were able to find their offensive rhythm, but the Cougars maintained a 32-16 lead.
During the final quarter, the Cougars went 11-12 from the free-throw line to cement their place in the Area Tournament. Trimble and Levi Troyer each made a field goal in the fourth quarter.
“I thought defensively we were sound the whole game and then in the fourth quarter we did a good job at the free-throw line,” said head coach Greg Barnes. “Everything else was just guys doing their part.”
Kimble led the game with 15 points. Scotty Wolff and Yanez each scored seven points. Trimble finished with six pints while Troyer and Gage Barnes each scored four points and
Keys will play 3A 9-17 Cascia Hall in the first round of the Area Tournament. The game will tip-off at 3 p.m. Thursday in Stroud.
