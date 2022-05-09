The Keys Cougars took the hard way to get there, and despite a desperate comeback attempt by the Eufaula Ironheads, Sunday, the Cougars prevailed, claiming a Class 3A Regional Tournament championship by defeating Eufaula, 11-8.
Keys advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
The Cougars defeated Sperry, 5-3, Friday, in the first round of the Regional Tournament, played in Sperry. Eufaula then defeated Vinita, the Cougars beat Eufaula 7-5, and Sperry sent Vinita home in defeat.
Eufaula earned the right to play the Cougars again by defeating Sperry. Saturday, Eufaula thumped the Cougars 10-0, giving the Cougars their first loss of the tournament. That set up the Sunday “IF NECESSARY” game between Keys and the Ironheads, since neither team had lost two games.
The Cougars, still smarting from Saturday’s debacle, wasted no time exerting their dominance, posting two runs in the top of the first inning, off singles by Reed Trimble and Conner Lee, with a couple of Eufaula errors sandwiched between, allowing Trimble and Lane Taylor to score, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
They continued the trend in the second when Nate Edens singled, Bruce Miller reached on an error, Cooper Hamilton waited out a base on balls, and Trimble singled Edens home. A fielder’s choice grounder by Taylor got Trimble out at second, but allowed Miller to score and Taylor to reach first. Taylor stole second, and on the throw down, the ball was misplayed by the Eufaula shortstop, allowing Hamilton to score and Taylor to advance to third. Trenton Nichols singled Taylor home, giving the Cougars a 6-0 lead.
But, they weren’t finished. In the third inning, the Cougars added four more runs, highlighted by singles by Miller, Trimble, Taylor, Lee, and Nichols, that led to Braxton Davenport, Hamilton, Trimble and Taylor all crossing the plate, putting the Cougars comfortably up 10-0.
In the bottom of the third, Cougar hurler Lee began to struggle, giving up three walks and the only two hits he allowed, and was replaced by Levi Gamble, who walked the only batter he faced. Logan Little came in, stopped the bleeding, and finished the rest of the game, preserving the win for Lee. However, Eufaula had made strides to close the gap to 10-6.
Eufaula added one more run in the fourth, and another in the sixth, closing to within two, 10-8. The Cougars added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when, with two outs, Drew Morgans and Taylor both singled, and Bronc Quetone scored Morgans on an infield ground out.
The Cougars pounded out 15 hits, all singles, and had nine RBIs, led by Lee with four, and Trimble and Taylor with two each. Trimble and Nichols each had three hits, while Taylor, Lee, and Miller each had two, and Morgans, Edens, and Quetone rounded out the hits with one each.
Lee worked two and one third innings, giving up seven walks and two hits, being charged with six runs, and striking out one. Lee was the winning pitcher. Little threw the last four and two thirds innings, being charged with two runs, four hits, three walks, and got nine Ironheads out on strikes.
State playoff will start on Thursday in the Oklahoma City Metro area, but details have yet to be announced. Keys Coach Nick Zodrow said all they know at this time is that they play on Thursday. “We won’t know who, where, or what time we play until Monday afternoon,” Zodrow said.
He said the Cougars came out Sunday swinging extremely well, early, and made some timely defensive plays. “Logan Little came in to pitch in the third inning, and was awesome,” Zodrow said. “He was a trooper. I gave him the game ball after the game. He really deserved it.”
Keys Athletic Director and assistant baseball coach Steve Goss said he was really proud of the Cougars. “This is the first time we’re reached state since 2008,” Goss said, “and from an Athletic Director’s point of view, I’m very proud of them.”
The Cougars are now on their last leg of the journey for a state championship. “We just have to win three games in three days,” Zodrow said. “When it’s over, we’ll lose some quality seniors, but we’re really quite junior heavy.
“Most days, we start six juniors,” he said, “so, we really want to win state this weekend, but, regardless, we have a good core coming back.”
