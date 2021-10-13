The Keys Cougars, (4-1), are coming off a huge win over Heavener on the road. Last Friday's matchup ended with Keys coming off victorious 63-18. Heavener would make this a close game in the second quarter when they added all 18 total points to make the halftime score 28-18. That is as close as it would get for Heavener. Keys would go on to outscore them in the second half, 35-0.
Keys will look to continue their dominant defensive play they saw last Friday against Heavener, only surrendering 18 total points. Along with that, the defense was able to hold Heavener to 60 total passing yards, and 150 rushing yards on 46 attempts. That equals out to 3.3 yards per rush. This defensive effort along with a strong offensive output will be the key for the Cougars game this Thursday.
Keys is now looking forward to their matchup with Roland this Thursday night. Roland is riding high after a bounce-back single digit win against Spiro, after two consecutive losses to Pocola and Vian. Roland is 4-2 on the year and is looking to add up a string of wins heading into the latter part of the season. Here is what Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had to say about their upcoming opponent in Roland.
"Roland is a really good team," said Hass. "They have the potential for explosive plays on offense and they are tough on defense. We will have to play our most complete game, and the best game we have played all year. With only four games left in the regular season, these District games are going to get more and more important."
Keys will take on Roland this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at home.
