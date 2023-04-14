Over the last several games the Keys Cougars have been looking for a jumpstart to that offense.
On Friday, April 14, they may have found their answer in the form of leadoff hitter Reed Trimble. The shortstop had a stand-out day at the plate going 4-for-5 while driving in three runs.
Trimble’s three RBI days backed up the Cougars in a 13-3 win over the Henryetta Hens.
All it took was two pitches for Trimble’s big day to take off. Trimble smashed a triple to Center Field. Starting pitcher Trenton Nichols helped his cause by driving in Trimble with an RBI single opening a three-run first inning.
Each team picked up a run in the second inning.
Keys got into some trouble in the top of the fourth inning after a single and a hit-by-pitch put a runner in scoring position. A single brought in the Hens' second run.
The Cougars traded another run for a pair of outs when Trimble opted to roll a double play and allow the runner from the third score.
With the Hens breathing down their necks the keys started the beginning of the end. Three errors from the Hens gave Keys five runs in the fifth inning.
Even though they were up 9-3 in the sixth inning the Cougars did not let up on the gas as they added four more runs to put a cherry on top of a 13-3 win.
Along with Trimble, two other Cougars had three-hit days. Nichols went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while picking up the win on the bump. Bronc Quetone went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.
Keys will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. at home against Checotah for the first of a home and away series.
