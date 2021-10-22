SPIRO -- The Keys Cougars hit the field this Friday against the Spiro Bulldogs looking to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to Roland. Well, Keys was able to do just that. Keys and Spiro went down to the wire in the fourth, but Keys was able to come out victorious 32-29 over the Bulldogs. Keys moves to 5-2 on the season, while Spiro drops to 5-3 on the year.
First quarter of the game saw little to no action, except for Spiro drilling a 36-yard field to take a lead into the second quarter at 3-0. The second quarter of action started off just as slow as the first ended, leading off with three straight punts. The Cougars seemed to finally find their offensive footing, after Lane Taylor breaks free from a sack and rolls to find a wide-open Carson Trust to put the first points of the game up for Keys. After a miss PAT, the score stood at 6-3, Keys with 3:46 left in the second quarter
The very next series, the Cougars capitalized on a poor read by the Bulldogs quarterback with a 25-yard interception return down to the four-yard line for the Cougars. Lane Taylor would cash in his second touchdown of the night for Keys, this time a four-yard rushing touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, Keys took the lead into halftime at 12-3.
The first series coming out for Spiro would result in an eventual three-yard run by the bulldogs to make the score 12-10. Keys would fire right back the next series on a 30-yard electric touchdown run by Lane Taylor to cash in his third touchdown on the night. Another failed two-point by Keys, the score read 18-10, Cougars. The Bulldogs would in fact, answer right back, this time on a 30-yard touchdown pass to push the score close again at 18-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was one that went back and forth for what seemed like every single drive. Whenever it seemed like Keys would be able to pull away, Spiro was always right there with an answer the very next drive. To kick off the fourth quarter scoring, Taylor added ANOTHER 30-yard touchdown run, capping off a four-touchdown night for the signal caller. This touchdown would make the score 25-16, Cougars. Again, Spiro had an answer, this time on a 57-yard touchdown pass to bring the score back within 3 at 25-22.
After an onside kick from Spiro went out of bounds, Keys would take over at the 50-yard line. After a long run from Taylor, Peyton Williams was able to finish the drive off with a five-yard touchdown, to push the lead back to 10 at 32-22. Spiro would fire right back, again. This time on a short three-yard touchdown run, making the score 32-29. After a turnover on downs with :08 seconds left, Keys had to just not allow a 90-yard touchdown to end up with the victory, and that is exactly what they did.
After a long, hard fought fourth quarter, Keys prevailed at a score of 32-29. Here is what Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had to say after the big win.
"Man, this win was a huge one for us," said Hass. "Both teams coming in tonight had their backs against the wall, and to come here with all the tradition, players, and coaching that Spiro has, it was just awesome. It's an awesome feeling. I am super proud of the kids tonight and their effort. They just kept playing, and they executed the game plan to perfection. Even though the play wasn't perfect, they did exactly what we had asked them to do heading into this game, and you cannot ask for more than that as a coach."
Keys will head back home next Friday, Oct. 29 to play Panama at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.