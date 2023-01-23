The Keys Cougars were on a mission. They were in the final round of the Checotah Crossroads Tournament on Jan. 21.
Two days earlier, they had assured themselves a spot on the winners’ side of the bracket. Then the next night, Jan. 20, they didn’t play quite as well as Coach Greg Barnes knew they could, and lost.
That pushed them out of the championship game, but left them still on the winners’ side, fighting for third place.
When it was all over, the Keys Cougars were standing in the winners’ circle with third place honors, 54-25.
It took the Cougars all eight minutes of the first quarter, and a short time into the second before they began to get it all together. After trailing 5-4 at the end of the first, the Cougars had five different players who combined for 14 points, all the while holding their opponents, the host team Checotah, to another five, giving Keys an 18-10 halftime lead.
That really woke up the killer instinct of the Cougars, as they went on to score 18 points in each of the last two periods. Meanwhile, the Checotah Wildcats were never able to break the double-digit mark, scoring six and nine, respectively, in the final two quarters.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Garin Barnes with 16, the only Cougar in double figures.
Joe Green tallied nine points, including 3-of-4 at the free throw line, Reed Trimble checked in with eight, including a perfect 3-for-3 at the line, and Tae Muskrat-Flynn also finished with eight.
Austin Davis scored four, Colton Combs had three, and the trio of Grant Stricker, Josiah Wolff, and Trenton Nichols each scored two.
“I was really proud of our team tonight,” said Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes. “We were extremely disappointed with last night’s performance, and I was afraid it might carry over. But after a sluggish start, we finally started hitting a few shots.
“Garin (Barnes) bounced back after a bad night last night, and played better on offense,” he said. “We had nine guys score. Bronc Quetone didn’t score, but he had three great assists.”
This week isn’t going to be any easier for the Keys’ teams either. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the powerful Westville Yellowjackets will come to town, then on Friday, Jan. 27, the Cougars and Lady Cougars only have to travel five miles to the north to take on traditional rival Sequoyah, at Sequoyah.
