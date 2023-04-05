The Victory Christian Conquerors scored as many runs in the bottom of the first inning as the Keys Cougars did the entire game and never let up on the way to a 17-9 victory over the Cougars on Tuesday, April 4.
Keys got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs on a combination of walks to Trenton Nichols and Logan Little, singles by Cooper Hamilton, Grant Stricker, and Levi Gamble, as well as a couple of fielder’s choices that allowed runners to advance.
By that time, VC was already up 12-0, and after the Cougars posted three, Victory Christian came right back with three more.
Having gotten a taste of scoring in the fourth, the Cougars proceeded to try it again in the fifth, doubling their fourth-inning success by scoring six.
Reed Trimble led off the fifth inning with a single, then scored when Tae Muskrat-Flynn doubled, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Nichols walked, putting Cougars on the corners.
Hamilton singled Muskrat-Flynn across, then following a short fly out, Bronc Quetone took ball four to load the bases, setting the stage for a grand slam home run. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. What did happen was a good thing for the Cougars, though, as Stricker singled, driving in Nichols.
One batter later, Gamble patiently waited out four straight balls, forcing Hamilton across.
An out later, Trimble hit paydirt, singling to center field, scoring both Stricker and Quetone. However, that’s where the Cougars’ offensive firepower stopped, and the Conquerors conquered Keys, 17-9.
Despite the lopsided score, the Cougars had a pretty decent game, with numbers that would have been winners in many cases. Getting 10 hits in a game is something many teams would love to have, and scoring nine runs was another plus. The Cougars did commit four errors in the game, but even that is often low in high school baseball.
Trimble was 3-5 at the plate with two runs-batted-in. Hamilton and Stricker each had two hits, Stricker had two RBIs and Hamilton had one. Gamble had one hit and three RBIs. Muskrat-Flynn had the only extra-base hit, a double, and drove in a run. Nichols had one stolen base.
Little started on the mound for the Cougars and was tagged with the loss. Little worked one and two-thirds innings, was charged with 10 runs, eight hits, two wild pitches, one hit batsman, one walk, and struck out one. Nichols worked the final four and one-third innings, giving up seven runs on four hits, two hit batsmen, one wild pitch, and three walks while adding four strikeouts.
Next up for Keys will be a game everyone should try to attend. This Thursday, April 6, at Keys’ home field, the baseball version of Battle of Cherokee County takes place when the Sequoyah Indians come to town. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.